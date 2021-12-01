Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
When is VF planning to change 100/20 to 300/100?
quebec

#290739 1-Dec-2021 09:47
Wondering if anyone from VF here can comment on this. 

mentalinc
  #2822348 1-Dec-2021 10:35
There was a comment in the main thread on the timeline.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=289354&page_no=7#2815297 

 

Just received an email from Vodafone's Jason Paris about the upgrade & he said that 

 

"The plan is to pass this through to the customers in the new year free of charge. Timing of the tech change is yet to be landed."




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

NickR1
Vodafone NZ

  #2822355 1-Dec-2021 10:46
Hello,

 

The tentative plan is early this month. I've been looking forward to this (since I'm still on 100/20) so have been keeping a close eye on it.

NickR1
  #2822532 1-Dec-2021 13:11
Adding to this - https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/127150139/hundreds-of-thousands-of-homes-should-see-broadband-speeds-triple

 

I just checked and mine's upgraded already - Enable Fibre 100/20 to 300/100.



jackyleunght2002
  #2822759 1-Dec-2021 22:03
NickR1:

 

Adding to this - https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/127150139/hundreds-of-thousands-of-homes-should-see-broadband-speeds-triple

 

I just checked and mine's upgraded already - Enable Fibre 100/20 to 300/100.

 

 

 

 

Thank you NickR1 for the update.

 

so looking forward to seeing our one upgrade soon, so @NickR1, i am sure you are in Auckland right?

 

 

 

 

Apsattv
  #2822823 1-Dec-2021 23:54
I got mine already  here in Nelson

 

They will probably switch some more areas over at midnight or 2a.m

 

 

NickR1
  #2822854 2-Dec-2021 07:23
jackyleunght2002:

 

so looking forward to seeing our one upgrade soon, so @NickR1, i am sure you are in Auckland right?

 

 

Christchurch :)

alasta
  #2822892 2-Dec-2021 08:27
I am on Vodafone in Wellington and, as of last night, I was getting 100 upstream but still only 100 downstream. Hopefully the upgrade will be complete in the coming days. 



bcbear
  #2822921 2-Dec-2021 08:57
Hi All

 

I'm in Auckland with Vodafone, and mine went from 100/20 to 300/100 last night .... 

 

 

quebec

  #2822992 2-Dec-2021 09:37
bcbear:

 

Hi All

 

I'm in Auckland with Vodafone, and mine went from 100/20 to 300/100 last night .... 

 

 

Looks like mine went up too but partially, getting 150-160 down & 100 up, what about you? I believe someone mentioned that it's done in two stages where Chorus do their part which increases up immediately but then ISP has to do something to increase down but not sure why down is stuck in between, gone up but not up to 300

mentalinc
  #2822993 2-Dec-2021 09:38
Family is now circa 100/100, assume per other thread just waiting for vodafone to make an internal account/plan switch to unlock the 300+




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

bcbear
  #2823005 2-Dec-2021 10:01
Hi mentalinc

 

 

 

I thought the same with mine that it had gone from 100/20 to interim 100/100,

 

but when I tested from the X20 (super wifi) which plugged directly to the ONT I'm getting 300/100,

 

I suspect my el cheapo switch plugged into the X20 is only 100 rather than 1000 ... so my hourly speed test from a RPi connected to the switch only show 93/93

NickR1
  #2823059 2-Dec-2021 10:18
bcbear is correct - 100/100 speeds are more likely to be a cable or NIC bottleneck.

mentalinc
  #2823104 2-Dec-2021 11:06
ok will check those two things




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

MurrayM
  #2823178 2-Dec-2021 12:04
I'm on Vodafone in Auckland and just checked and I'm getting 327 down and 117 up. This is using the supplied Vodafone router and over WiFi:

 

quebec

  #2823182 2-Dec-2021 12:12
I'm still getting 150-160 down and 100 up. Tested within the router and also using cable. @NickR1 

