Wondering if anyone from VF here can comment on this.
There was a comment in the main thread on the timeline.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=289354&page_no=7#2815297
Just received an email from Vodafone's Jason Paris about the upgrade & he said that
"The plan is to pass this through to the customers in the new year free of charge. Timing of the tech change is yet to be landed."
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Hello,
The tentative plan is early this month. I've been looking forward to this (since I'm still on 100/20) so have been keeping a close eye on it.
Adding to this - https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/127150139/hundreds-of-thousands-of-homes-should-see-broadband-speeds-triple
I just checked and mine's upgraded already - Enable Fibre 100/20 to 300/100.
NickR1:
Adding to this - https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/127150139/hundreds-of-thousands-of-homes-should-see-broadband-speeds-triple
I just checked and mine's upgraded already - Enable Fibre 100/20 to 300/100.
Thank you NickR1 for the update.
so looking forward to seeing our one upgrade soon, so @NickR1, i am sure you are in Auckland right?
I got mine already here in Nelson
They will probably switch some more areas over at midnight or 2a.m
I am on Vodafone in Wellington and, as of last night, I was getting 100 upstream but still only 100 downstream. Hopefully the upgrade will be complete in the coming days.
Hi All
I'm in Auckland with Vodafone, and mine went from 100/20 to 300/100 last night ....
bcbear:
Hi All
I'm in Auckland with Vodafone, and mine went from 100/20 to 300/100 last night ....
Looks like mine went up too but partially, getting 150-160 down & 100 up, what about you? I believe someone mentioned that it's done in two stages where Chorus do their part which increases up immediately but then ISP has to do something to increase down but not sure why down is stuck in between, gone up but not up to 300
Family is now circa 100/100, assume per other thread just waiting for vodafone to make an internal account/plan switch to unlock the 300+
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Hi mentalinc
I thought the same with mine that it had gone from 100/20 to interim 100/100,
but when I tested from the X20 (super wifi) which plugged directly to the ONT I'm getting 300/100,
I suspect my el cheapo switch plugged into the X20 is only 100 rather than 1000 ... so my hourly speed test from a RPi connected to the switch only show 93/93
bcbear is correct - 100/100 speeds are more likely to be a cable or NIC bottleneck.
ok will check those two things
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440