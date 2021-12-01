There was a comment in the main thread on the timeline.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=289354&page_no=7#2815297

Just received an email from Vodafone's Jason Paris about the upgrade & he said that

"The plan is to pass this through to the customers in the new year free of charge. Timing of the tech change is yet to be landed."