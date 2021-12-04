Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How fast can vf business 4G wireless network be?
sunmoom

#290789 4-Dec-2021 19:36
I noticed VF is promoting its business 4G wireless plan with free static ip. Does anybody have experience in its speed?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

boosacnoodle
  #2824412 4-Dec-2021 19:51
I would think it would be similar to what you might get on your phone in the same location.

sunmoom

  #2824425 4-Dec-2021 20:24
wow, that's unacceptably slow comparing with fibre

Linux
  #2824443 4-Dec-2021 20:42
sunmoom:

wow, that's unacceptably slow comparing with fibre



Really you expected it to be like Fibre? lol guess if you are on 30/10 Fibre plan



Linux
  #2824446 4-Dec-2021 20:44
boosacnoodle:

I would think it would be similar to what you might get on your phone in the same location.



Correct

SATTV
  #2824459 4-Dec-2021 20:57
When I was on Vodafone 4G I was regularly getting 50/25 often faster.

 

Pay the extra $9 and go 5G

 

These would be ideal for a backup especially with the static IP.

 

John




sbiddle
  #2824466 4-Dec-2021 21:12
sunmoom:

 

wow, that's unacceptably slow comparing with fibre

 

 

What is "unacceptably slow"? Saying that is a bit like saying apples aren't as tasty as bananas.

 

Fibre and 4G FWA are not the same thing, if you want fibre performance with faster upload then you'd get fibre. These plans only mirror the UFB coverage area, so everywhere you can get this you can get fibre.

 

 

 

 

quickymart
  #2824489 4-Dec-2021 22:11
I would just get fibre, if it's available (barring an installation issue).



Linux
  #2824494 4-Dec-2021 22:17
Fibre is king hands down!

nztim
  #2824496 4-Dec-2021 22:28
If you can get fibre then get fibre

What the “next best thing” is depends on if you can get cabe/vdsl/fwa

Last is obviously ADSL

