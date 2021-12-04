I noticed VF is promoting its business 4G wireless plan with free static ip. Does anybody have experience in its speed?
Thanks
I would think it would be similar to what you might get on your phone in the same location.
sunmoom:
wow, that's unacceptably slow comparing with fibre
boosacnoodle:
I would think it would be similar to what you might get on your phone in the same location.
When I was on Vodafone 4G I was regularly getting 50/25 often faster.
Pay the extra $9 and go 5G
These would be ideal for a backup especially with the static IP.
John
I know enough to be dangerous
sunmoom:
wow, that's unacceptably slow comparing with fibre
What is "unacceptably slow"? Saying that is a bit like saying apples aren't as tasty as bananas.
Fibre and 4G FWA are not the same thing, if you want fibre performance with faster upload then you'd get fibre. These plans only mirror the UFB coverage area, so everywhere you can get this you can get fibre.
I would just get fibre, if it's available (barring an installation issue).