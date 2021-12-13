Hi,
i want to use an Eero Pro 6 as my mesh router. Can i put the Vodafone into bridge mode?
if not, any recommendations for a modem compatible with vodafone nz?
Many thanks
thanks Cyril,
so i could just hook the Eero pro to the Chorus ONT then add a network switch for the wired connections i want?
many thanks
Yes.
The documentation says the Eero Pro 6 supports VLAN tagging. That's why I asked what is your connection. As mentioned, plug directly into your ONT. Configure VLAN, username and password if your ISP requires any of these.
Reading all the notes on the support page, seems it only supports StaticIP on the WAN, it clearly states it does not support PPPoE, and seems to imply no DHCP either, ..................bit lame.
