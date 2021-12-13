Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone Ultrahub as modem only
FMaximus

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#291910 13-Dec-2021 05:21
Hi,

 

i want to use an Eero Pro 6 as my mesh router. Can i put the Vodafone into bridge mode?

 

if not, any recommendations for a modem compatible with vodafone nz?

 

Many thanks

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831099 13-Dec-2021 05:51
Are you on DSL or fibre?




FMaximus

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2831100 13-Dec-2021 06:09
Fibre

cyril7
8715 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2831103 13-Dec-2021 06:34
Hi there is no "modern" required for fibre just a router. Technically the chorus ONT is the "modem"

cyril7
8715 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2831105 13-Dec-2021 06:37
Your own router, Ero pro should work assuming it supports vlan10 on the Wan. Vodafone just use dhcp on that tagged frame.

FMaximus

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2831111 13-Dec-2021 07:11
thanks Cyril,

 

 

 

so i could just hook the Eero pro to the Chorus ONT then add a network switch for the wired connections i want?

 

 

 

many thanks

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831112 13-Dec-2021 07:12
Yes.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831128 13-Dec-2021 07:51
The documentation says the Eero Pro 6 supports VLAN tagging. That's why I asked what is your connection. As mentioned, plug directly into your ONT. Configure VLAN, username and password if your ISP requires any of these.




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10955 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831131 13-Dec-2021 07:53
If you’re Vodafone - VLAN 10 with DHCP is all that’s required.




cyril7
8715 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2831160 13-Dec-2021 08:31
Reading all the notes on the support page, seems it only supports StaticIP on the WAN, it clearly states it does not support PPPoE, and seems to imply no DHCP either, ..................bit lame.

 

Cyril

