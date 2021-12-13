Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Netgear Orbi on Vodafone UFB - 5 second outage every 10 minutes
#291926 13-Dec-2021 19:10
Hi there,

 

I have recently changed my vodafone plan and dropped off the phone and vtv as I don't use these any more.  I set up my netgear orbi using the settings from vodafone and pbtech (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/NetgearISPSettings#vodafoneorbi) - I am able to connect to the internet and can browse etc however - every 10 minutes the internet cuts out for 5 seconds and have noticed then when connected to work and on my streaming services and games.  I plugged the vodafone modem back in and connected the orbi to that (NAT) and everything works fine - I really want to get rid of the vodafone modem as I want to use the DDNS and VPN settings on the ORBI but cannot use it if I am using the Vodafone modem.

 

 

 

I did note that the Orbi when it is directly connected to the ONT renews its DHCP lease every 10 minutes - however with the vodafone modem I cannot see how often it renews its lease.

 

I also noticed that the vodafone router has ip v6 enabled - so I enabled it on the ORBI wan interface - it made no difference.

 

 

 

Any help appreciate - and yes I have searched these forums and no one has experienced the same issue.

  #2831722 13-Dec-2021 19:23
I also have the Orbi mesh set up however it is sitting behind an ER-X as in AP mode.

On the ER-X i can see the DHCP lease time by default is set to 86400 seconds (1440 min) and I don't have the 10 min cut out issue.

So maybe set your Orbi DHCP lease time to 86400 seconds and see if that made a difference?

  #2831725 13-Dec-2021 19:27
Thanks - I am not sure how to do that on the orbi (this is the DHCP I get on the WAN port that is 10 minutes - so assume this is a vodafone setting rather than an orbi one).  When I have the orbi sitting behind the vodafone modem I configured it so that the ORBI would get a fixed DHCP address and the default from the vodafone modem is 24 hours.

  #2835357 19-Dec-2021 07:49
Hi, 

 

it landed up being an issue with Vodafone and Chorus - Chorus had upgraded me to 300mbps and Vodafone had not transitioned me to the new plan (had to wait 9 days and 22 phone calls finally got a tech who said Vodafone sales hadn't put through the work request - go figure).  There appeared to be an issue with the radius server authenticating me to chorus and vodafone networks across their routing systems (that is there explanation) - however it worked fine with the old vodafone modem pluged in and me natting the orbi - interesting.  Anyways the pauses are solved with Orbi direct connected (still does DHCP every 10 minutes but  5 sec pauses are gone).

 

However I now notice that a speedtest from the router gives me full 900mbps down and 450mps up, however when running a speedtest from a wired device or 5ghz wireless device, I get a max of 300mbps (wired connected at 1Gbps and wireless connected at 750Mps) - any Orbi config that may need changing?



  #2835365 19-Dec-2021 08:32
jixelnz:

 

However I now notice that a speedtest from the router gives me full 900mbps down and 450mps up, however when running a speedtest from a wired device or 5ghz wireless device, I get a max of 300mbps (wired connected at 1Gbps and wireless connected at 750Mps) - any Orbi config that may need changing?

 

 

please explain these two tests

 

are you referring to the ultrahub gives you full 900/450 ?

 

and the Orbi only gives you 300 on wired? this tells its the devices maximum routing performance

  #2835369 19-Dec-2021 09:14
Hi,

 

NOte I also run Armor and Circle services on the Orbi (I have disabled all the MuMimo/Fast Roaming/ip6 etc)

 

Test I have run today:

 

Ont->Vodafone Modem ->Netgear Orbi ->Dumb Switch->Laptop - 200Mbps down 400mbps up - using speedtest.net in browser

 

Ont->Netgear Orbi->Dumb Switch->Laptop - 250Mbps down 400mbps up  - using speedtest.net in browser

 

Ont->Netgear r7000 ->Dumb Switch->Laptop - 350Mbps down 400mbps up - using speedtest.net in browser

 

Ont->Netgear r7000 ->Laptop - 450Mbps down 400mbps up - using speedtest.net in browser

 

Ont->Netgear Orbi ->Laptop - 350Mbps down 400mbps up - using speedtest.net in browser

 

Ont->Netgear Orbi -> 900Mbps down 400mbps up - using speedtest.net in Orbi Config Pages

 

 

 

I run two NAS's (1 western digital and 1 QNAP)

 

I also have a PIHOLE running DNS and DHCP services

 

 

 

Hope that explains the setup.

 

 

