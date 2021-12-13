Hi there,

I have recently changed my vodafone plan and dropped off the phone and vtv as I don't use these any more. I set up my netgear orbi using the settings from vodafone and pbtech (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/NetgearISPSettings#vodafoneorbi) - I am able to connect to the internet and can browse etc however - every 10 minutes the internet cuts out for 5 seconds and have noticed then when connected to work and on my streaming services and games. I plugged the vodafone modem back in and connected the orbi to that (NAT) and everything works fine - I really want to get rid of the vodafone modem as I want to use the DDNS and VPN settings on the ORBI but cannot use it if I am using the Vodafone modem.

I did note that the Orbi when it is directly connected to the ONT renews its DHCP lease every 10 minutes - however with the vodafone modem I cannot see how often it renews its lease.

I also noticed that the vodafone router has ip v6 enabled - so I enabled it on the ORBI wan interface - it made no difference.

Any help appreciate - and yes I have searched these forums and no one has experienced the same issue.