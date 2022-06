RunningMan: Flick a message to @jasonparis (VF NZ CEO) who will likely be able to get someone to sort it.

I think he may be away on holidays or extremely busy .

I will post in here what happened and get other peoples opinions.

Last Thursday 16/12/2021 I contacted Vodafone about getting the SuperWifi for home and the Sales/Retention team member told me it can only be done on a 24 month contract.

My wife and I did not want to be bound to a long contract for 2 years.

The Sales guy then came back with offers of $93 Broadband a month (for 12 months) and 250 std minutes, 50 txts to 20 destinations plan for each of our 2 mobile phones.

We were then offered $100 credit for our account and then shortly after $200 credit into our account if we signed for 12 months which I thought was pretty good.





I told him that I would be happy with a 12 month contract with the SuperWifi included and after a while, the Sales/Retention team member said he will give us the SuperWifi on a 12 month contract.

He pretty much put us on the mobile plan then and there and said we will get an email with a lredeem link for the SuperWifi in 3 days time (around the 21st, 22nd of December).

When we received the email and when we clicked on the link to redeem for the SuperWifi, we get a "Something went wrong" and "No eligible broadband services" message.

We phoned Vodafone again about the message and they then said we can only get it on a 24 month contract and not a 12 month contract.

My wife is from a culture where you do not "rock the boat" or argue and said she was happy with the broadband deal they have given us basically, while I am not happy with the original deal being

reneged on.

I told my wife Skinny have 3 months free for a 12 month contract ( I missed the 6 months free offer) which is still cheaper then the Vodafone broadband offer.



They have twice said they will contact us back about the deal but never have.

What are my options when Vodafone are fobbing me off ?