Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)VoIP issue since "switchover"
tangerz

564 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293054 24-Dec-2021 18:50
Send private message

My Dads account with Vodafone dates from back in the iHug days circa 2000. Over the past couple of weeks he's had communication about the "simplification of accounts" (or whatever they're doing at Vodafone) which is fine. He was on an older plan and was told he would be transitioned to a current plan, which was also fine.

 

Sometime in the last couple of days, the switchover must have occurred. Now, the internet part of it is fine, that's all up and running, but his (Voip) homeline is now non functional. I'm guessing this may have to do with the current hardware setup. A few years back, the network ports on the Vodafone HG659 crapped out. At the time I couldn't be bothered sorting a new one for him so used one of my old routers (Grandstream GWN7000) as the main router, with the HG659 "behind" it simply running as an ATA for the homeline. It has worked perfectly fine for the last four years without issue.

 

Now usually, all it takes is a reboot of the HG659 to get the VoIP back up, but no joy this time. So what do I need to do here? Can the HG659 still be used in the same way? Do I just need to install it as the main router temporarily so that it can be updated or something? I'm sure it's probably pretty easy if someone can just point me in the right direction!  ;-)

 

Also, I just tried logging in to his account but, as I'm guessing he now has a new account number etc. the old login details don't work... and he hasn't been sent any new ones!?! Nice one Vodafone :-(

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
tangerz

564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2838079 24-Dec-2021 20:03
Send private message

So, I tried disconnecting the main router from ONT, logged into the HG659 and re-enabled VLAN 10 and connected that to ONT... no joy. Internet comes up but VoIP doesn't connect. Anyone got any ideas?

 

Am I right in thinking it needs to get updated SIP details from Vodafone?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 