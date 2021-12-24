My Dads account with Vodafone dates from back in the iHug days circa 2000. Over the past couple of weeks he's had communication about the "simplification of accounts" (or whatever they're doing at Vodafone) which is fine. He was on an older plan and was told he would be transitioned to a current plan, which was also fine.

Sometime in the last couple of days, the switchover must have occurred. Now, the internet part of it is fine, that's all up and running, but his (Voip) homeline is now non functional. I'm guessing this may have to do with the current hardware setup. A few years back, the network ports on the Vodafone HG659 crapped out. At the time I couldn't be bothered sorting a new one for him so used one of my old routers (Grandstream GWN7000) as the main router, with the HG659 "behind" it simply running as an ATA for the homeline. It has worked perfectly fine for the last four years without issue.

Now usually, all it takes is a reboot of the HG659 to get the VoIP back up, but no joy this time. So what do I need to do here? Can the HG659 still be used in the same way? Do I just need to install it as the main router temporarily so that it can be updated or something? I'm sure it's probably pretty easy if someone can just point me in the right direction! ;-)

Also, I just tried logging in to his account but, as I'm guessing he now has a new account number etc. the old login details don't work... and he hasn't been sent any new ones!?! Nice one Vodafone :-(