Anyone got this thing successfully forwarding a port? Never had any problems with doing this before on other routers but this thing just won't have a bar of it.
Fibre.
I'm aware you need to drop down the box to select the appropriate internet connection for it to be applied to, and I set it accordingly.
Picture below. uTorrent says the port isn't forwarded and the results show that too. Any ideas?
https://photos.app.goo.gl/w3pTFMXKpwRYz2RW6
I have the same problem and dealing with Vodafone has almost driven me mad. First they say ports 80 and 21 are always open, but testing on https://portchecker.co/check shows them as closed. Ditto ports 21, 443, 8080, 8081. However I do seem to have manage to get post 5000 to show as open using a login of admin and password as user password (found on Geekzone somewhere)! Despite adding port forwarding as admin user ports 21, 443, 8080, and 8081 still show as closed.
Today they tried to tell me you can't port forward on this modem... yet they have previously sent me instructions on how to do it.
Has anyone managed to port forward and is there some "secret" way to do it?
The DN8245 does not support port forwarding of port 80 and 443 until there is a new firmware.
Also, when adding a port forward it will default to the ADSL WAN interface. Make sure you are selecting the correct interface to forward from
Morm:
👍 Thanks for your reply @Morm.
Your suggestion that ports 80 and 443 won't forward until new firmware is released confirms part of what I've been told but doesn't explain why all the other standard ports will not forward (or open). I am using the 8245's blue WAN interface not the grey DSL interface as I'm on a fibre connection.