I have the same problem and dealing with Vodafone has almost driven me mad. First they say ports 80 and 21 are always open, but testing on https://portchecker.co/check shows them as closed. Ditto ports 21, 443, 8080, 8081. However I do seem to have manage to get post 5000 to show as open using a login of admin and password as user password (found on Geekzone somewhere)! Despite adding port forwarding as admin user ports 21, 443, 8080, and 8081 still show as closed.

Today they tried to tell me you can't port forward on this modem... yet they have previously sent me instructions on how to do it.

Has anyone managed to port forward and is there some "secret" way to do it?