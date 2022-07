I live out in the sticks in the Waikato so I don't see much 5G.

Was in Hamilton last week finishing off xmas shopping and I noticed my new iPhone 13 Pro Max had a 5G signal.

So I fired up Speedtest.net (App) and this is what I got.

That's pretty impressive at 464Mbps.

I was at Waihi beach a few days later and there was a 5G mast right outside the batch I was visiting. Only got 150Mbps though.

Anyone seen higher speeds?