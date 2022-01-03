Help! My phone was working fine with my google account. I just ported my number from Skinny to Kogan Mobile which has gone through fine. I did a reset on my phone to start fresh. I try to sign into my google account but now says it doesn't recognize my phone and needs to send a 2 digit code. It says pull down from top to select yes but nothing comes through. I can't do anything. I have a feeling it's because number was ported from one provider to another and google thinks it's a different phone for some reason.
PS sorry if not in the right forum please move if needed.
Thank you