Can't sign into Google on my phone
weetbix43

101 posts

Master Geek


#293170 3-Jan-2022 16:56
Help! My phone was working fine with my google account. I just ported my number from Skinny to Kogan Mobile which has gone through fine. I did a reset on my phone to start fresh. I try to sign into my google account but now says it doesn't recognize my phone and needs to send a 2 digit code. It says pull down from top to select yes but nothing comes through. I can't do anything. I have a feeling it's because number was ported from one provider to another and google thinks it's a different phone for some reason.

PS sorry if not in the right forum please move if needed.

Thank you

Linux
9011 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842518 3-Jan-2022 17:03
Be surprised if porting related as SMS is not used

weetbix43

101 posts

Master Geek


  #2842520 3-Jan-2022 17:11
I don't know what to do. I'm stuck. I can't get messages from whatsapp that's needed etc. I don't understand why google think's it's a new phone. When i have reset it before normally no number ported all is fine it recognizes my phone but now no.
I am at a complete loss

djtOtago
812 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2842521 3-Jan-2022 17:13
Are you sure you don't have another device signed into the same google account?



weetbix43

101 posts

Master Geek


  #2842522 3-Jan-2022 17:15
Yes I am signed in on my laptop but doesn't help with my phone signing in.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73995 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842525 3-Jan-2022 17:25
I think it wants to send a code via SMS. SMS can be a bit hit and miss for a few weeks after porting.

 

Do not log out from your laptop as it will probably ask for a code next time you want to login and you will be completely out.

 

You could try adding another second-factor authentication to your Google account - perhaps Authy or another mobile phone number from a family member. Remember to not logout from your laptop until this is solved as it is likely the case.

 

For the record, changing providers does not require doing a phone reset.




weetbix43

101 posts

Master Geek


  #2842526 3-Jan-2022 17:25
Thank GOD! I got it sorted! I can't remember all the steps I took as i took many but eventually I got google to call me with the code. Panic alert over

weetbix43

101 posts

Master Geek


  #2842528 3-Jan-2022 17:27
@ freitasm I had been thinking of using authy I will read up on it thank you :)

