I think it wants to send a code via SMS. SMS can be a bit hit and miss for a few weeks after porting.

Do not log out from your laptop as it will probably ask for a code next time you want to login and you will be completely out.

You could try adding another second-factor authentication to your Google account - perhaps Authy or another mobile phone number from a family member. Remember to not logout from your laptop until this is solved as it is likely the case.

For the record, changing providers does not require doing a phone reset.