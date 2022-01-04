Hi all,

Another Christmas break and another being roped in to help with family tech problems! I've never touched SIP before so I'm in a bit over my head, but I promised I'd at least ask.

My parents have ended up with a Grandstream HT801 ATA and are trying to get Vodafone's voice service working with it. Basically this has been a process of "copy the settings from the Huawei box" and this is what they've ended up with:

However, under the Status tab, this gives a "Registration" status of "Not Registered". There is also a "Provision" status of "Not running, Last status : Downloading file from url" and it doesn't get past that step even after an hour or more. Any suggestions on what could be wrong here?

I wonder whether "Primary SIP Server" should be something else, although we tried sip01a.voip.vodafone.co.nz and it didn't seem to help. The Huawei has a "SIP domain" of vodafone.co.nz but I'm not sure whether this is the same thing.

Also, we wondered about "Prefer Primary SIP Server" as it sounds like the primary server should be preferred (after all, it is primary!) but No was the default setting. Changing this to Yes apparently didn't help, although I didn't witness this myself.

There's also SIP User ID and Authenticate ID. We tried using the full @vodafone.co.nz address in both, but figured it was just asking for the phone number since the help text says "the user part". Again, we could be reading too much into this! The other possibility is that the password is wrong, but I would've thought we'd get a more explicit error message for that. It's an 8-character alphanumeric one; does that sound like the right sort of thing?

Any pointers on what could be wrong with all this? I know that Vodafone doesn't officially support third-party hardware so documentation is few and far between!