Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)SIP setup with Grandstream HT801
Behodar

8316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293183 4-Jan-2022 19:42
Send private message

Hi all,

 

Another Christmas break and another being roped in to help with family tech problems! I've never touched SIP before so I'm in a bit over my head, but I promised I'd at least ask.

 

My parents have ended up with a Grandstream HT801 ATA and are trying to get Vodafone's voice service working with it. Basically this has been a process of "copy the settings from the Huawei box" and this is what they've ended up with:

 

 

However, under the Status tab, this gives a "Registration" status of "Not Registered". There is also a "Provision" status of "Not running, Last status : Downloading file from url" and it doesn't get past that step even after an hour or more. Any suggestions on what could be wrong here?

 

I wonder whether "Primary SIP Server" should be something else, although we tried sip01a.voip.vodafone.co.nz and it didn't seem to help. The Huawei has a "SIP domain" of vodafone.co.nz but I'm not sure whether this is the same thing.

 

Also, we wondered about "Prefer Primary SIP Server" as it sounds like the primary server should be preferred (after all, it is primary!) but No was the default setting. Changing this to Yes apparently didn't help, although I didn't witness this myself.

 

There's also SIP User ID and Authenticate ID. We tried using the full @vodafone.co.nz address in both, but figured it was just asking for the phone number since the help text says "the user part". Again, we could be reading too much into this! The other possibility is that the password is wrong, but I would've thought we'd get a more explicit error message for that. It's an 8-character alphanumeric one; does that sound like the right sort of thing?

 

Any pointers on what could be wrong with all this? I know that Vodafone doesn't officially support third-party hardware so documentation is few and far between!

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
nztim
2282 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2843193 4-Jan-2022 19:54
Send private message

Vodafone don’t give out the SIP password - you are stuck with their modem




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Behodar

8316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2843197 4-Jan-2022 20:03
Send private message

As mentioned we have a password, although I can't confirm that it's correct. My brother found some method of pulling it out of the Huawei box.

Gordy7
1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2843219 4-Jan-2022 21:37
Send private message

There has been other discussion here:


https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=229105


I would be inclined to port the number over to 2talk and forget Vodafone VoIP.


 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2843238 4-Jan-2022 22:09
Send private message

NAT traversal.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2843247 4-Jan-2022 22:23
Send private message

Primary SIP server won't be vodafone.co.nz - assuming the other SIP proxy you've got is correct you could try that.

 

By using different user credentials for both fields you're also forcing SIP Auth ID as well as SIP UserID - I have zero idea if this is the format Vodafone require.

 

 

 

 

Behodar

8316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2843262 4-Jan-2022 22:42
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

I would be inclined to port the number over to 2talk and forget Vodafone VoIP.

 

 

Unfortunately that's not going to happen. Dad refuses to switch provider because he's "perfectly happy" with Vodafone, despite complaining all the time...

 

Spyware:

 

NAT traversal.

 

 

Now that's a good point! Will investigate. Thanks :)

 

And I've hit the GZ quote limit now but thanks sbiddle, will fix up primary server and see what we can do re: credentials.

Virgil
Dangerous Chocolate
199 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2843263 4-Jan-2022 22:42
Send private message

A long, long time ago I had a Vodafone Next Gen (WorldXchange) VFX line, and in the setup the UserID was the full phone number including the leading "0" - eg 079858xxx. The AuthUser entry was a long random character string and the AuthPassword was a different even longer random string.

 

This may not help, but wouldn't it be cool if the fix was to simply add a zero :-)

 

Cheers



Behodar

8316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2843269 4-Jan-2022 22:59
Send private message

There's definitely no zero on the Huawei.

Behodar

8316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2846575 11-Jan-2022 09:38
Send private message

Just for a bit of (non) closure, this is now officially in the too-hard basket. We couldn't get it going, and with Christmas break over everyone's back at their own houses again. Maybe we'll try again at some point, but don't expect any further updates in this thread for some time, if ever.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 