Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone billing information...exposed!
quickymart

8794 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#293205 6-Jan-2022 08:44
Send private message

(Well, kind of, sort of)...

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/vodafone-billing-bungle-reveals-customer-names-numbers-and-addresses/IXT7FUEIWEWB7RTXGVNKV4JVXA/

 

 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74005 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2844101 6-Jan-2022 09:21
Send private message

It is not "sort of". It is a privacy breach.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
cokemaster
Exited
4495 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2844144 6-Jan-2022 11:01
Send private message

This is an outrageous breach and needs to be investigated internally. 

 

Whilst I do note that Vodafone (on the article) has noted that detailed billing records (eg. Person A calling Person B, Person A texting person B) nor payment information (eg. Credit card numbers or bank accounts direct debit details... WHICH SHOULD BE HASHED) were revealed... the names, phone numbers and addresses of folks is still a significant breach. On the upper end of consequences, if this was disclosed to stalkers or an abusive ex-partner... the fall out could be quite significant.

 

Having worked in multiple industries - I know that some industries take privacy and security more seriously than others... controls and testing must be in place to ensure that undesired disclosure is not permitted to happen.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

nztim
2284 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2844150 6-Jan-2022 11:10
Send private message

Oh wow, just wow




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



quickymart

8794 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2844156 6-Jan-2022 11:18
Send private message

freitasm:

 

It is not "sort of". It is a privacy breach.

 

 

I fully agree with you, I was trying to be polite 🙂

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 