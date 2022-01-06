quickymart

(Well, kind of, sort of)...
It is not "sort of". It is a privacy breach.
This is an outrageous breach and needs to be investigated internally.
Whilst I do note that Vodafone (on the article) has noted that detailed billing records (eg. Person A calling Person B, Person A texting person B) nor payment information (eg. Credit card numbers or bank accounts direct debit details... WHICH SHOULD BE HASHED) were revealed... the names, phone numbers and addresses of folks is still a significant breach. On the upper end of consequences, if this was disclosed to stalkers or an abusive ex-partner... the fall out could be quite significant.
Having worked in multiple industries - I know that some industries take privacy and security more seriously than others... controls and testing must be in place to ensure that undesired disclosure is not permitted to happen.
I fully agree with you, I was trying to be polite 🙂