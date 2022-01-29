Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) WxC / VNGS shutdown?
RunningMan

Uber Geek


#293549 29-Jan-2022 08:54
I've been told that Vodafone are shutting down the WxC platform. Anyone know if this is correct?

Create new topic
nztim
Uber Geek

  #2858087 29-Jan-2022 09:23
Link? We have people using them for sip trunks




Linux
Uber Geek

  #2858098 29-Jan-2022 09:27
@jasonparis?

cokemaster
Exited
Uber Geek

  #2858106 29-Jan-2022 10:04
I'm surprised that they keep offering residential services... 

 




RunningMan

Uber Geek


  #2858107 29-Jan-2022 10:05
No link, that's what I was looking for. I'd been told by someone talking to a WxC customer, so 3rd hand info only. Could be (probably??) completely wrong, but wanted to confirm either way.

coffeebaron
Uber Geek

  #2858112 29-Jan-2022 10:19
I've had a few of my customer's over the past year or two been migrated off WxC to Vodafone. So I guess it's happening, just very slowly. I don't know if if @maverick is around the forums anymore but I guess someone at Vodafone may know more.




