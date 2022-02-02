Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone's totally incompetent telephone support
KiwiTim

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293619 2-Feb-2022 20:47
My poor elderly Aunt got scammed recently. Some overseas crime syndicate has been repeatedly calling her on her Vodafone landline, so we decided to get the landline number cancelled and a get Vodafone to create a new landline number for her.

 

English is not her first language, so I have been helping her out. You would think getting this sorted would take one phone call to Vodafone. Think again.

 

On 14 January I call Vodafone customer support. I explain the situation, that my Aunt is in her mid seventies and needs to stop these scam callers.

 

I requested that they replace my Aunt's landline number. The first person I talked to did not seem to have a clue how to organize this and hung up on me.

 

So I call back and after a wait get put through to somebody else. This person also seemed similarly clueless and the call was terminated (not by me).

 

I rang a third time. This time I got somebody who sounded a little more intelligent, and he said that he will cancel my Aunt's landline and get a new number installed, and that it would take about 5 working days. At last I thought we were making progress.

 

Nothing happens over the next week, so I called back 28 January. The person I talked to said that she could see that my Aunt's landline had been cancelled, but she could not see any order for a new number to be installed. She said that she would organise this and send me an email confirming this in a few minutes. I hang up. After 10 minutes there is no email from Vodafone. By this stage I have no faith in the competency of Vodafone call centre staff, so I call back and request that they confirm that a new number has been ordered for my Aunt. I get cut off.

 

I am now fuming, cursing under my breath to never recommend to anybody to use Vodafone (I had foolishly recommended them to my Aunt a decade ago).

 

I called back up, selected Tech Support and spoke to somebody who sounded quite intelligent. He said that he could see that there was an order in place to get a new landline number installed on my Aunt's account, and said that this would be made a priority and would be done within 2 working days.

 

Now it is 2nd February and my elderly aunt still has no working landline thanks to these bumbling and incompetent fools.

 

This level of customer service is totally unacceptable.

 

Vodafone, you maybe saving costs by having an overseas call centre, but you are destroying your reputation due to the extremely low quality of service.

 

We will give them to the end of this week to get this sorted. If there is not a satisfactory result we will cancel the account.

 

I have given up on calling Vodafone customer support. I will only speak with somebody based in New Zealand.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6373 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2860856 2-Feb-2022 21:01
I wouldn’t give them a further chance - just go elsewhere.






gmball
532 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2860857 2-Feb-2022 21:07
Agree, suggest taking your business elsewhere. Your experience with their call center is the exact same experience I have encountered every-time I've contacted them.

 

Despite multiple promises over the years of improvements being made, nothing has changed. It's all talk and no action.

 

The only solution I can see for Vodafone, would be to bring their contact centre back onshore where they can directly influence the quality of customer service delivered.

 

 

cokemaster
Exited
4503 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2860873 2-Feb-2022 21:37
@JasonParis will sort it out. Although would be ideal if this done right, first time. 








nztim
2328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2860880 2-Feb-2022 22:09
While I believe in competition there was something about the days of "Old Telecom" from the 90s/00s where you dialed 123 and your call was answered almost immediately and your issue was resolved usually within a single phone call

 

Now the industry is a race to the bottom




 

quickymart
8946 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2860891 2-Feb-2022 22:54
KiwiTim:

 

We will give them to the end of this week to get this sorted. If there is not a satisfactory result we will cancel the account.

 

 

Don't even bother waiting, shop around already. Their call centre has been basically described as utterly useless on here many, many times. Until they base it in NZ fully (IMO), nothing will change. You'll either be transferred endlessly to the wrong department to get you off the call, or they will say "I'll take care of it for, I promise!" while doing exactly 0, otherwise they say they will "get a supervisor to call you back", and then conveniently (for them) forget all about it, moving on to the next call.

 

Save yourself and your Aunty the future headaches, and move providers. Don't bother waiting for a callback from their customer service centre, it's never going to come.

quickymart
8946 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2860892 2-Feb-2022 22:55
nztim:

 

While I believe in competition there was something about the days of "Old Telecom" from the 90s/00s where you dialed 123 and your call was answered almost immediately and your issue was resolved usually within a single phone call

 

 

Yes! And they were all based in NZ too. No offshore call centres then (I know some people who used to work at 123).

K8Toledo
641 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2860901 2-Feb-2022 23:49
I just moved a new client from Vodafone over to Spark because I refuse to deal with Vodafone's customer service reps.







insane
3026 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2860908 3-Feb-2022 02:00
Any broken promises aside, if you were hung up on three occasions, can you hand on heart say you weren't being mildy abusive towards the person in the other end?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6373 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2860915 3-Feb-2022 05:51
cokemaster:

 

@JasonParis will sort it out. Although would be ideal if this done right, first time. 

 

 

Although it is sort of laudable that Jason Paris can be summoned to assist people who complain here on GZ, it’s an also indictment on the organisation. If VF was working properly, his involvement wouldn’t be necessary. It’s OK for the minority of mishandled customers who are members of GZ - but what about the majority who aren’t? They get stiffed. 

 

The CEO of a major corporate has better things to do than get involved in stuff like this. We can commend him on getting involved - but the fact that he does so is a sign of a dysfunctional organisation.






nickb800
2640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2860916 3-Feb-2022 06:04
Expected this thread to be a spin-out of the user who couldn't get their Vodafone UFB upgraded to 300/100. Oh no, just an unrelated incident of poor Vodafone customer service. 

 

They're not the only company that struggles with customer service at times, but there's two things that I've found unique to the Vodafone customer experience:

 

1) Randomly being hung up on when put on hold (and no, not from being disrespectful or abusive)

 

2) Requested actions being promised but completely ignored. Plenty of companies will follow through on requested actions but butcher some particular aspect of your request. Only Vodafone will put your request into a blackhole and subsequently deny its existence. 

nztim
2328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2860924 3-Feb-2022 06:54
K8Toledo:

I just moved a new client from Vodafone over to Spark because I refuse to deal with Vodafone's customer service reps.



And instead have a large portion of your New Zealand traffic gonto Australia and back




 

JasonParis
145 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2860954 3-Feb-2022 08:55
cokemaster:

 

@JasonParis will sort it out. Although would be ideal if this done right, first time. 

 

 

 

 

Onto it now team. If you can - please send me the details to jason.paris@vodafone.com - but I have also shared this link with my top service reps to get onto now. I'll stay across this too. 

 

 

 

JP




Jason Paris

KiwiTim

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2861081 3-Feb-2022 10:04
insane: Any broken promises aside, if you were hung up on three occasions, can you hand on heart say you weren't being mildy abusive towards the person in the other end?



 

No, I was firm but polite.

KiwiTim

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2861089 3-Feb-2022 10:19
JasonParis:

 

cokemaster:

 

@JasonParis will sort it out. Although would be ideal if this done right, first time. 

 

 

 

 

Onto it now team. If you can - please send me the details to jason.paris@vodafone.com - but I have also shared this link with my top service reps to get onto now. I'll stay across this too. 

 

 

 

JP

 

 

 

 

Email sent. Thanks for your assistance

nztim
2328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2861159 3-Feb-2022 10:58
eracode:

 

The CEO of a major corporate has better things to do than get involved in stuff like this. We can commend him on getting involved - but the fact that he does so is a sign of a dysfunctional organisation.

 

 

Its not just Vodafone, you try call any of the "big boys" (Spark/2degrees/Vocus) and its exactly the same - this lack of customer service is driven by rock bottom prices for internet and phone service which is classed as essential but where there is if a best $10 profit per connection

 

I have always said Broadband in New Zealand is too cheap, in the USA a 1GBIT HFC/G.Fast (not fibre) costs $99 USD with a 1TB Cap and an additional $15 USD per month per TB - that's $150 NZD with current exchange rates - if you have a problem you can go into a COX store and speak to a person, have a tech who speaks proper English come visit you and sort stuff out




 

