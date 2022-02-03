Our neigbour has an interesting Wifi calling problem thats been going on for a few weeks. Incoming txts and calls are not being received (at all). (Outgoing calls/txts still work)

The interesting part is that if the phone is taken to mobile coverage the wifi calling problem is temporarily fixed (ie incoming txts/calls work again when in wifi-only coverage). Until 5 days later when the problem comes back.

VF hasn't found a solution yet. Curious if anyone has some ideas on why this is occurring, or better still, has a remedy.

The phone is a Samsung Galaxy S20 SM-G980F/DS.