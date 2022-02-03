Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Wifi Calling- incoming calls not received
tim0001

115 posts

Master Geek


#293627 3-Feb-2022 12:18
Send private message

Our neigbour has an interesting Wifi calling problem thats been going on for a few weeks. Incoming txts and calls are not being received (at all).  (Outgoing calls/txts still work)

 

The interesting part is that if the phone is taken to mobile coverage the wifi calling problem is temporarily fixed (ie incoming txts/calls work again when in wifi-only coverage).  Until 5 days later when the problem comes back. 

 

VF hasn't found a solution yet.  Curious if anyone has some ideas on why this is occurring, or better still, has a remedy.

 

The phone is a Samsung Galaxy S20 SM-G980F/DS.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
lxsw20
2942 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861227 3-Feb-2022 12:37
Send private message

Do they have good cell reception at home? If so maybe just turn off wifi calling. I used it in the UK with Vodafone over there and always found it problematic, especially handoff between WiFI <> Cell when on a call.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
RunningMan
7068 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861229 3-Feb-2022 12:47
Send private message

Is it always the same location? What router / wifi are they using?

tim0001

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2861232 3-Feb-2022 12:51
Send private message

Unfortunately the nearest mobile coverage is a 1.5hr return drive.  At least there will be no issues with the WiFI <> Cell handoff to worry about 😀



tim0001

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2861235 3-Feb-2022 12:59
Send private message

@RunningMan

 

Starlink router (close to phone).    They had the same issue on our Starlink router too. 

 

They've got another model phone that doesn't have the issue.  

RunningMan
7068 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861238 3-Feb-2022 13:03
Send private message

I wonder if that's blocking the inbound connection somehow. I don't know how the Vodafone WiFi calling opens the connection back to base, but it sounds like something shutting down a connection that should be kept alive. Are there any SIP or VPN ALGs in the Starlink config that can be disabled to try?

tim0001

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2861244 3-Feb-2022 13:17
Send private message

I'll try that when I get a new router.  (Its not possible to configure the SL router at all.  I recently bought a Fritz!box off TM, so I can try that  when it arrives).

 

We have a total of 5 mobiles using wifi calling , and only one has the problem.  (3 are VF, and 2 are 2D mobiles)

tim0001

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2868257 14-Feb-2022 15:46
Send private message

Replacing the Starlink router with a Fritz!box doesn't appear to be a practical option.  (There is an issue with the WAN link dropping back to FE 100Mbps.  Fortunately the Fritz!box makes a good AP hanging off the Starlink router). 



dt

dt
1088 posts

Uber Geek


  #2868261 14-Feb-2022 16:07
Send private message

running android 12? a few reported issues in the vodafone wifi calling thread [me included] that on android 12 its still preferring a cellular connection over wifi calling. Current work around is turning on aeroplane mode then turning on wifi so it re enables wifi calling.  

 

Mine is having the same issue as yours, inbound not working, outbound working fine

 

give it a go? 

nztim
2328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2868282 14-Feb-2022 16:54
Send private message

Do they have more than one phone trying to use wifi calling?

 

Please try with just one phone with wifi calling are report back




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

tim0001

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2869869 16-Feb-2022 19:43
Send private message

Thanks

 

@dt  I'll try flight mode when I go around there next.  We normally have our phones in flight mode to save battery (there is no cell signal here), but I suspect our neighbours don't bother.  Something to try anyway.

 

@nztim  They've got two phones.  Only the S20 has the problem .  Yeah the problem exists when the "good phone" is elsewhere. 

Ping
57 posts

Master Geek


  #2875883 27-Feb-2022 21:47
Send private message

I'm getting this behaviour also on iPhone 13.

 

Sometimes the phone will pick up one bar of signal and I feel like its preferring this as I'll never get the incoming call just a 'whoCalled TXT'

 

 

MaxineN
1046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2875889 27-Feb-2022 22:01
Send private message

Ping:

 

I'm getting this behaviour also on iPhone 13.

 

Sometimes the phone will pick up one bar of signal and I feel like its preferring this as I'll never get the incoming call just a 'whoCalled TXT'

 

 

 

 

 

 

As above. Please try with airplane mode enabled. VoWiFi is not prioritized over anything else so you need to give it no change of falling back to VoLTE or 3G based calling.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Ping
57 posts

Master Geek


  #2875890 27-Feb-2022 22:03
Send private message

Yeah I guess... Such a janky work around though :/

MaxineN
1046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2875899 27-Feb-2022 22:23
Send private message

We all are wondering the same thing...

@konfusd

Is it normal behaviour to see VoWiFi not prioritized over VoLTE and 3G/GSM calling?

Seems like it's causing a lot of hassle with a few users. Is not the only thread about this.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

alasta
5740 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2876080 28-Feb-2022 09:14
Send private message

Does this imply that we should only have wifi calling enabled if our home has no cellular coverage? 

 

I have it turned on and my phone seems to alternate between 'VF Wifi Calling' and 'VF Pride' - I think the latter is cellular? If my phone is periodically flipping between these two, does that mean that I am at risk of missing calls?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 