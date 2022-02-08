Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) Is there a way to increase VDSL Upload Speed
mastersm

15 posts

Geek


#293688 8-Feb-2022 11:14
Send private message

I'm on a Vodafone VDSL 2 (Chorus). I'm currently getting 24.1 Mbit/s up and 1.2 Mbit/s down. Is there any way to increase the upload speed even by sacrificing the download speed?

 

My modem stats are:

 

xDSL Mode ITU-T G.993.2_Annex_B (VDSL2) 

 

Line Quality

 

Downstream   Upstream

 

Current Rate  24074 kbps     1164 kbps

 

Maximum Rate         24587 kbps     1164 kbps

 

Signal-to-Noise Ratio 6.6 dB 8.3 dB

 

Attenuation   31.4,N/A, 90.3 dB     12.7,N/A,N/A dB

 

Power 14.5 dBm       10.4 dBm

 

CRC Errors in last 8590 minute(s)    2525   0

 

K (number of bytes in DMT frame)   0        0

 

R (number of bytes in RS code word)         10      6

 

S (RS code word size in DMT frame) 0.3227 3.5613

 

D (interleaver depth) 8        1

 

Delay  0 ms   0 ms

 

Downstream   Upstream

 

Super Frames 0        0

 

Super Frame Errors   2525   0

 

RS Words       1981405720   578838760

 

RS Correctable Errors 1107293        1

 

RS Uncorrectable Errors       0        0

 

Downstream   Upstream

 

HEC Errors     0        0

 

OCD Errors     0        0

 

LCD Errors     0        0

 

Total Cells     2056915583   0

 

Data Cells      1263371146   0

 

Bit Errors       0        0

 

Downstream   Upstream

 

Total ES        83      0

 

Total SES       55      0

 

Total UAS      112     112

 

 

 

Chorus have told me that "For Copper, downstream traffic will always be a lot higher than upstream. If VDSL was close to the cabinet, the difference between Download and Upload speed would be closer together, the further they are, the wider the difference and this is not something we are able to change via a profile."

 

I'm in Ardmore and even though fibre is 100m away it's $50k, so looks like my only option to improve video calls is Starlink? I welcome anyone's suggestions, including if there's a way to somehow get UFB in our area.

Lorenceo
877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2863458 8-Feb-2022 11:25
Send private message

100 metres away? Do you have line of sight to an address that has fibre? If so, make friends with that neighbour and install a P2P wireless solution between your houses, to connect back to an unused port on the ONT at their place. I've done this in the past at a previous address and it worked great over 800 metres using two Ubiquiti Nanobeams.

 

It may also be worth investigating upgrading your internal wiring (master filter, dedicated CAT5 cable to the modem jack, etc). It may help with the upload sync speed, but also may make no difference.

nztim
2331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2863512 8-Feb-2022 11:43
Send private message

Those attenuation/speeds don't match at 34db you should be getting 12mbs not 24mbps

 

 

 

You have a wiring issue my guess is self install filters




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

coffeebaron
5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863539 8-Feb-2022 12:33
Send private message

As above, get wiring checked first. Also knowing how far you are to cabinet and what neighbouring houses are getting etc would be good. Feel free to PM me your address and I'll look it up and see what expected speeds could be possible.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



mastersm

15 posts

Geek


  #2863541 8-Feb-2022 12:53
Send private message

Hi thanks all and Chorus sent me "We have looked and the distance between your house and the local drop off (CT) is about 100m. That CT is a further 2.5km away from the local cabinet."

 

 

 

The wiring was completely redone in the house by Chorus around 5 years ago. Not sure if that sheds any light or options to improve upload? So there is no way for Chorus to enable better upload speed by somehow reducing download?

coffeebaron
5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863588 8-Feb-2022 13:48
Send private message

I've had a look at your address. You are over 2km from cabinet, so this is your main issue. Upstream speed drops heavily after the 1.5km mark. Checking over the wiring may help slightly, but you certainly won't get any significant gain here.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

mastersm

15 posts

Geek


  #2863602 8-Feb-2022 14:13
Send private message

No worries and thank you all for your replies and Fraser for looking into, looks like Starlink is my best option.

nztim
2331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2863632 8-Feb-2022 15:35
Send private message

No local WiSP in your area?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



mastersm

15 posts

Geek


  #2863636 8-Feb-2022 15:39
Send private message

There will be but I think Starlink's better value for unlimited.

