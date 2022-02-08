I'm on a Vodafone VDSL 2 (Chorus). I'm currently getting 24.1 Mbit/s up and 1.2 Mbit/s down. Is there any way to increase the upload speed even by sacrificing the download speed?

My modem stats are:

xDSL Mode ITU-T G.993.2_Annex_B (VDSL2)

Line Quality

Downstream Upstream

Current Rate 24074 kbps 1164 kbps

Maximum Rate 24587 kbps 1164 kbps

Signal-to-Noise Ratio 6.6 dB 8.3 dB

Attenuation 31.4,N/A, 90.3 dB 12.7,N/A,N/A dB

Power 14.5 dBm 10.4 dBm

CRC Errors in last 8590 minute(s) 2525 0

K (number of bytes in DMT frame) 0 0

R (number of bytes in RS code word) 10 6

S (RS code word size in DMT frame) 0.3227 3.5613

D (interleaver depth) 8 1

Delay 0 ms 0 ms

Downstream Upstream

Super Frames 0 0

Super Frame Errors 2525 0

RS Words 1981405720 578838760

RS Correctable Errors 1107293 1

RS Uncorrectable Errors 0 0

Downstream Upstream

HEC Errors 0 0

OCD Errors 0 0

LCD Errors 0 0

Total Cells 2056915583 0

Data Cells 1263371146 0

Bit Errors 0 0

Downstream Upstream

Total ES 83 0

Total SES 55 0

Total UAS 112 112

Chorus have told me that "For Copper, downstream traffic will always be a lot higher than upstream. If VDSL was close to the cabinet, the difference between Download and Upload speed would be closer together, the further they are, the wider the difference and this is not something we are able to change via a profile."

I'm in Ardmore and even though fibre is 100m away it's $50k, so looks like my only option to improve video calls is Starlink? I welcome anyone's suggestions, including if there's a way to somehow get UFB in our area.