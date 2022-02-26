Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Experience of switching mobile to Voda
Aucklandjafa

137 posts

Master Geek


#293995 26-Feb-2022 17:35
Gidday

Recently switched my mobile to Vodafone (from Spark) due to the flat having horrible coverage (with all providers) and wanted to take advantage of Voda’s VoWifi - which I may add, works extremely well, it’s just the other things…..

Aside from my iPhone running warm, and Voda’s lack of 4G coverage (was used to constantly being on 4G with Spark) my iMessage keeps dropping off and Voda charges 20cents each time in try’s to activate.

Anyone else have this issue, know a way to get around it?

I will add Voda’s 3G network works really well compared to Spark’s.

Happy Saturday!

Linux
8922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875419 26-Feb-2022 18:05
Vodafone don't have lack of 4G it is something on the mobile network that seems to steer handsets onto 3G @sbiddle has complained about this recently on Twitter and here on Geekzone

Aucklandjafa

137 posts

Master Geek


  #2875429 26-Feb-2022 18:47
Right. Doesn’t explain the iMessage situation

Linux
8922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875433 26-Feb-2022 18:57
imessage is not a Vodafone service but as the activation SMS is international Vodafone NZ charge



Aucklandjafa

137 posts

Master Geek


  #2875436 26-Feb-2022 19:09
Oh, really? I thought Vodafone created iMessage for Apple? 🤦‍♂️

You’re straight up the most unhelpful member on this page, eh. Read the original post.

Linux
8922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875437 26-Feb-2022 19:12
Aucklandjafa: Oh, really? I thought Vodafone created iMessage for Apple? 🤦‍♂️

You’re straight up the most unhelpful member on this page, eh. Read the original post.



Then best to raise it with Apple and ask why my imessage service is dropping off and I need to re-register the service and it costs me with the international SMS charge

RunningMan
6985 posts

Uber Geek


  #2875438 26-Feb-2022 19:17
I think the SMS routing tables can take a while to right themselves after a number port. This could be at an international provider, not VFs end so not much they could do.

 

Too late now, but if you shut down the phone before porting the number then start it with the new SIM after the number has ported then iMessage doesn't see any difference and doesn't go through the deregister regegister thing.

Linux
8922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875441 26-Feb-2022 19:20
The iMessage activation is working and the service registers but then it soinds like iMessage service de-registers and they need to activate it again and another 20 cent charge



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10930 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875514 26-Feb-2022 20:35
iMessage activation is normally zero-rated for providers. Even when I was with Vodafone I don’t recall paying 20c per activation text ever. I would be making a complaint on this as an iPhone can do activation texts even while iMessage may be activated meaning Vodafone is cashing up on every iPhone out there.

I know for a fact on 2degrees we don’t get charged for iMessage activation SMS messages for both the iPhones on my account. Ditto for Spark too.




cokemaster
Exited
4487 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875523 26-Feb-2022 20:52
I never got charged for imessage activation on Spark, Skinny or 2 Degrees... but I do get charged for international SMS for iMessage activation on Vodafone. 
I've contacted Voda in the past and they've said that they don't zero rate iMessage activation.

 

Switching between GSM, 3G, 4G or 5G should not result in iMessage activation. I know everytime I've ported devices, it takes a day or two before iMessage activation can be successful. During that time, the iPhone will sit in 'pending activation' but should still have a grace period from the old SIM.

 

Flicking iMessage on and off will force more SMS but I would recommend against doing that until after a day or two.




Aucklandjafa

137 posts

Master Geek


  #2876541 28-Feb-2022 19:25
cokemaster:

 

I never got charged for imessage activation on Spark, Skinny or 2 Degrees... but I do get charged for international SMS for iMessage activation on Vodafone. 
I've contacted Voda in the past and they've said that they don't zero rate iMessage activation.

 

Switching between GSM, 3G, 4G or 5G should not result in iMessage activation. I know everytime I've ported devices, it takes a day or two before iMessage activation can be successful. During that time, the iPhone will sit in 'pending activation' but should still have a grace period from the old SIM.

 

Flicking iMessage on and off will force more SMS but I would recommend against doing that until after a day or two.

 

 

Cheers, team! Think it's sorted - toggled off and on and it seems to be stable. I did chuck the voda sim in there without turning off/booting the phone - so that could well be it.

 

Last gripe, I promise, I have the message below pop of the majority of the time when I go to call someone - happens on 3G/4G and wifi calling. Is this a Voda special and something you just have to put up with? Or is there a known cause and the respective fix?

 

Cheers 

 

cokemaster
Exited
4487 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876542 28-Feb-2022 19:39
I’ve seen this before when changing SIM cards or esim. You should be able to just click call and it will remember that on a per contact basis.

The other option is to go to settings -> phone and making sure your Voda sim is the default voice line.




