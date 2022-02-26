Aucklandjafa

Gidday
Recently switched my mobile to Vodafone (from Spark) due to the flat having horrible coverage (with all providers) and wanted to take advantage of Voda’s VoWifi - which I may add, works extremely well, it’s just the other things…..
Aside from my iPhone running warm, and Voda’s lack of 4G coverage (was used to constantly being on 4G with Spark) my iMessage keeps dropping off and Voda charges 20cents each time in try’s to activate.
Anyone else have this issue, know a way to get around it?
I will add Voda’s 3G network works really well compared to Spark’s.
Happy Saturday!