Aucklandjafa

I never got charged for imessage activation on Spark, Skinny or 2 Degrees... but I do get charged for international SMS for iMessage activation on Vodafone.

I've contacted Voda in the past and they've said that they don't zero rate iMessage activation.

Switching between GSM, 3G, 4G or 5G should not result in iMessage activation. I know everytime I've ported devices, it takes a day or two before iMessage activation can be successful. During that time, the iPhone will sit in 'pending activation' but should still have a grace period from the old SIM.

Flicking iMessage on and off will force more SMS but I would recommend against doing that until after a day or two.