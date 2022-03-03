Hi guys,
An increasing number of websites seem to be being blocked by Cloudflare from my home IP address which is a static IP address on the Vodafone cable network. I moved IP address ranges a few months back (they upgraded my connection from an old cable modem to a new one as well as making some changes in the background). I have only experienced this problem on the new IP address. I have had a reasonable look to make sure I'm not the source of large volumes of bogus traffic, but I'm wondering what else I can do to get off this blocked list. I tried going to Clodflare but ended up stuck in a loop. My favourite 3D printing website is now out of reach (see image, below). I contacted All3DP via E-Mail but they said there was nothing they could do to help. Same thing happened with parts of the the Reserve Bank website; support there also said there was nothing they could do. Both suggested I try using a mobile device (sigh). I can access the websites OK using an off shore VPN, but that is inconvenient/stupid. Yesterday even repco.co.nz was unavailable to me however today it seems to be working again. I'm not contacting Vodafone because previous encounters with their tech suggest I would be wasting my time. I couldn't find anyone else on Geekzone with the same problem. Any ideas for getting "unblocked"? I suspect it's a range of IPs that are being blocked and not just my IP address, but it's super frustrating.