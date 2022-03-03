There are a few possibilities. The website owner has implemented a block based on any number of factors - risk level (automatically determined), IP address or IP range, ASN, country, user agent string, etc.

On Cloudflare most of those will be set by the website owner. They have the tools to search their WAF based on IP address or trace id and determine why a connection was blocked.

Of course they could just say "Nothing we can do" because it takes time to make sure you are a good visitor and they trust the automated process.

By the way, they aren't blocking NZ as a whole because I can access the site on a 2degrees connection.

Vodafone does not have any visibility on why a connection is blocked so it's pretty much useless contacting the ISP. It's all on the website owner's side.