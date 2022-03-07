Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Improving 4g broadband signal
jbag






#294126 7-Mar-2022 10:42


Hi geekzone peeps!

 

I live in rural South Auckland and I'm thinking about switching to 4g broadband as I can only currently get ADSL. My mobile reception here is pretty patchy at best as I'm in a little bit of a valley. I can see where the cell towers are in relation to where I live:

 

 

 

 

I did manage to get hold of a 4g modem (Teltonika RUT240) and a 7dbi omni-directional antenna (https://www.jaycar.co.nz/4g-7dbi-700-2700mhz-antenna-with-sma-connection-and-magnetic-mount/p/AR3344) to test. The modem gives 3 signal bars but I can only get maybe 4mbps down speed. It says signal strength is -69 dBm, RSRP -106 dBm, RSRQ -17dB, SINR -4.3 dB, connection type 4G (LTE) LTE BAND 28.

 

I'm wondering whether I should try with a directional antenna or am I just out of luck where I am situated? Curious to get some opinions.

 

Thanks! 

wratterus





  #2880133 7-Mar-2022 10:44


@coffeebaron will be able to offer great advice here. 

Although I'd say a directional antenna should help significantly. 

jbag






  #2880134 7-Mar-2022 10:47


Ahhh I remember coffeebaron from the old Vodafone forums!

Linux







  #2880158 7-Mar-2022 10:48


See this thread

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=284593



nztim








  #2880161 7-Mar-2022 11:02


No Local WISP?

 

 

 

 

sparkz25






  #2880176 7-Mar-2022 12:18


I haven't got coverage out there, but you could try Wheronet, John has some gear up on the klondykes

coffeebaron







  #2880200 7-Mar-2022 13:26


Try locking 4G modem to Band 3 and see if you still get service. You probably want a better antenna setup though. Also can you get the PSI or CellID code from the modem?






 







 



jbag






  #2880952 8-Mar-2022 10:23


Hey thanks everyone for the replies - sorry I didn't get notifications that there were replies!

 

I had a look at that other thread and have ordered a log periodic directional antenna albeit not one nearly as good as the ones mentioned. Am also on the lookout for a newer modem like the B818 that was mentioned. Am I correct though in my understanding that carrier aggregation would only make a difference if I was able to get signal from multiple cell towers? Sorry I'm quite a n00b here, it's all pretty new to me. 

 

@coffeebaron I used network cell info to capture some of that info already. I was always guessing that my cell tower connection was likely the one on Sim Road. The image next to it is from my deck where I can get the best reception. I think based on what I understand the numbers show that this the cell tower connected from my deck is the one on Sim Road right?

 

 

Thanks heaps for everyone's help.



jbag






  #2880954 8-Mar-2022 10:24


@sparkz25 where abouts are you located?

coffeebaron







  #2881222 8-Mar-2022 15:20


Drury 274 and Opaheke 365

 

 

 

 






 







 



jbag






  #2881228 8-Mar-2022 15:28


Wait what? My mobile phone from my deck is connecting to Opaheke? That's situated way further away than Drury, Ramarama and Drury Off-Ramp!

coffeebaron







  #2881302 8-Mar-2022 16:57


Yep, signal travels in odd paths sometimes. It's probably just the way the valleys and hills flow around you. Probably a hill blocks the Ramarama site.






 







 



jbag






  #2881304 8-Mar-2022 16:58


When I was testing the modem the Cell ID was 656645. I had a look on cellmapper and it looks like that is the Opaheke tower. So I guess when I get this directional antenna should I point it in that direction and also try select band 3?

 

 

 

coffeebaron







  #2881313 8-Mar-2022 17:36


Start there first, but also point around. Find the best B28 signal first, then play around with band locking. Ideally a CAT6 or higher device with CA would be best.






 







 



nztim








  #2881331 8-Mar-2022 18:29


or talk to a WISP Wheronet?

sparkz25






  #2881406 8-Mar-2022 22:42


jbag:

 

@sparkz25 where abouts are you located?

 

 

 

 

Waiuku, I got a few sites scattered around Otaua, Kariotahi and puni

