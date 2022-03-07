Hi geekzone peeps!
I live in rural South Auckland and I'm thinking about switching to 4g broadband as I can only currently get ADSL. My mobile reception here is pretty patchy at best as I'm in a little bit of a valley. I can see where the cell towers are in relation to where I live:
I did manage to get hold of a 4g modem (Teltonika RUT240) and a 7dbi omni-directional antenna (https://www.jaycar.co.nz/4g-7dbi-700-2700mhz-antenna-with-sma-connection-and-magnetic-mount/p/AR3344) to test. The modem gives 3 signal bars but I can only get maybe 4mbps down speed. It says signal strength is -69 dBm, RSRP -106 dBm, RSRQ -17dB, SINR -4.3 dB, connection type 4G (LTE) LTE BAND 28.
I'm wondering whether I should try with a directional antenna or am I just out of luck where I am situated? Curious to get some opinions.
Thanks!