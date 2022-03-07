From a VF and Spark's point of view it allows them to focus on the Services side of the business exclusively, rather than being an infrastructure business, - with the intention that there are better margins in service provision....

Such a split exists in the Fibre space with neither Spark of VF being LFCs, but simply selling services so it can work,

BUT I'm not sure the ComCom would entertain a single owner for both sets of towers without monopoly regulation akin to Fibre pricing...

Asset infrastructure is also attractive to long term investors like pension plans, but you probably need both to make it worth while...

Also VFs big shareholder is Infratil, who are always looking for ways to "unlock shareholder value"- although such actions are also often described as "Asset stripping" :)