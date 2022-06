Hey guys,

At work we have moved from a HG659 to a Ultrahub for our 2nd connection. Trying to forward port 80 and it says Reserved for internal use. Also tried to DMZ as a temp fix (only temp don't panic) but it specified it won't do a bunch, including 80.

I don't mind changing the access port for the gui but I can't find it? Can I achieve this at all or do I need to get another router.

Cheers