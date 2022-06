Anyone else with the Vodafone supplied Deco M20 having issues with IPV6?

When I change the IPV6 setting from Off to DHCP, I don't get an IPV6 address.

When I turn on VLAN 10 tagging, I do get an IPV6 address with DHCP but then cannot route any traffic.

Seems like this might be a Vodafone misconfiguration on VLAN tagging somewhere?