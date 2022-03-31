Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone Companion Price Increase
cokemaster

Exited
4493 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295478 31-Mar-2022 19:38
Send private message

Was disappointed to see this come through but nevertheless, communicated well. 
Nice to see that they limit the price increase to the first companion (I have 6 across 2x plans)... and existing discounts are preserved. 

 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
quickymart
8765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2894965 31-Mar-2022 21:13
Send private message

I don't have this plan personally, but how much is the increase per month?

cokemaster

Exited
4493 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894966 31-Mar-2022 21:23
Send private message

$30 -> $35 for the companions. No changes to the primary Endless data plan themselves. 

 

For me - Keeping the existing discounts and only applying the increased price to 1 of 3 companions still makes Vodafone a very compelling offer from a pricing-service perspective.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

nztim
2279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2894967 31-Mar-2022 21:46
Send private message

I am so glad I never moved off Vodafone Red Share plan




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



cokemaster

Exited
4493 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894969 31-Mar-2022 22:03
Send private message

One advantage with the companion model is that each companion has its own allocation of data (and then it throttles if its depleted). Works well in my environment where you can never tell how much data is going to be used each month.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

nztim
2279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2894976 31-Mar-2022 22:18
Send private message

We have 40GB red share and sometimes wifey uses more sometimes I do, on average we use 38gb

Ring fencing the data to a specific handset doesn’t work for us




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

cokemaster

Exited
4493 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894985 31-Mar-2022 22:45
Send private message

Indeed. 

 

With the companions - effectively I have 4x 40GB allocations, 4x 12GB allocations.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

nztim
2279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2895017 31-Mar-2022 23:08
Send private message

but they are ring fenced to each device and don’t share across each
other




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



WolfChop
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2895318 1-Apr-2022 13:45
Send private message

My 4GB Endless data plan for $40 has also increased to the now available 5GB for $45 plan.

 

Kinda sad :(

Poll
334 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2895322 1-Apr-2022 13:59
Send private message

WolfChop:

 

My 4GB Endless data plan for $40 has also increased to the now available 5GB for $45 plan.

 

Kinda sad :(

 

 

 

 

Am on the same plan, looking at going elsewhere, 2Degrees looks to be competitive, $35 for 3GB rollover data, I don't usually use more than 3 so should work out for me.

liquidcore
141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2895329 1-Apr-2022 14:20
Send private message

Poll:

WolfChop:


My 4GB Endless data plan for $40 has also increased to the now available 5GB for $45 plan.


Kinda sad :(



 


Am on the same plan, looking at going elsewhere, 2Degrees looks to be competitive, $35 for 3GB rollover data, I don't usually use more than 3 so should work out for me.



Just keep in mind the calling minutes aren’t unlimited on the 2d $35/month plan

Linux
8991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2895336 1-Apr-2022 14:27
Send private message

@liquidcore But the 300 minutes on 2degrees are true carryover no cap like 500 minutes like other carriers do in NZ

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 