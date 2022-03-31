cokemaster

Was disappointed to see this come through but nevertheless, communicated well.
Nice to see that they limit the price increase to the first companion (I have 6 across 2x plans)... and existing discounts are preserved.
Was disappointed to see this come through but nevertheless, communicated well.
Nice to see that they limit the price increase to the first companion (I have 6 across 2x plans)... and existing discounts are preserved.
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!
I don't have this plan personally, but how much is the increase per month?
$30 -> $35 for the companions. No changes to the primary Endless data plan themselves.
For me - Keeping the existing discounts and only applying the increased price to 1 of 3 companions still makes Vodafone a very compelling offer from a pricing-service perspective.
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
One advantage with the companion model is that each companion has its own allocation of data (and then it throttles if its depleted). Works well in my environment where you can never tell how much data is going to be used each month.
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Indeed.
With the companions - effectively I have 4x 40GB allocations, 4x 12GB allocations.
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
My 4GB Endless data plan for $40 has also increased to the now available 5GB for $45 plan.
Kinda sad :(
WolfChop:
My 4GB Endless data plan for $40 has also increased to the now available 5GB for $45 plan.
Kinda sad :(
Am on the same plan, looking at going elsewhere, 2Degrees looks to be competitive, $35 for 3GB rollover data, I don't usually use more than 3 so should work out for me.
Poll:WolfChop:
My 4GB Endless data plan for $40 has also increased to the now available 5GB for $45 plan.
Kinda sad :(
Am on the same plan, looking at going elsewhere, 2Degrees looks to be competitive, $35 for 3GB rollover data, I don't usually use more than 3 so should work out for me.
@liquidcore But the 300 minutes on 2degrees are true carryover no cap like 500 minutes like other carriers do in NZ