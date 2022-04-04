Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Non profit account with VF help
knoydart

#295534 4-Apr-2022 21:01
Hi, 

 

hitting a brick wall with Vodafone over a non profit I help out with here in Wellington. Vodafone have been very generous with the provision of a number of sims and devices to match, to help with what we do and everything has run seamlessly over the past 6 years or so. However the person who set it up from the Vodafone side has now left and we are getting somewhat serious and unexpected bill that has accumulated over the past few months. I don't want to look a gift horse (telco!) in the mouth but it would be awesome if someone who has the power, could help us resolve the issue to our mutual satisfaction. 

 

Many thanks

 

Pete

 

 

 

Edit: Grammar

Linux
  #2896973 4-Apr-2022 21:47
@jasonparis

JasonParis
Vodafone NZ

  #2897623 6-Apr-2022 12:36
Happy to help. Drop me a note to jason.paris@vodafone.com and I'll connect you with the right team. Thanks for the heads up Linux!

 

 

 

JP




Jason Paris

knoydart

  #2897705 6-Apr-2022 15:35
Thanks, email coming shortly



knoydart

  #2898061 7-Apr-2022 12:49
Looks like this is being worked on at the highest level, many thanks @jasonparis

