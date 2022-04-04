Hi,

hitting a brick wall with Vodafone over a non profit I help out with here in Wellington. Vodafone have been very generous with the provision of a number of sims and devices to match, to help with what we do and everything has run seamlessly over the past 6 years or so. However the person who set it up from the Vodafone side has now left and we are getting somewhat serious and unexpected bill that has accumulated over the past few months. I don't want to look a gift horse (telco!) in the mouth but it would be awesome if someone who has the power, could help us resolve the issue to our mutual satisfaction.

Many thanks

Pete

Edit: Grammar