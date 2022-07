As the title suggests, I am looking at the superwifi mesh offer if I sign up for 2 yrs with vodafone.

The Deco x20 comes in 4 versiona (V1 to V4), according to the TPlink website. Does anyone know whcih version is included in the offer ?

I am assuming it the V2 version as the nz website of tplink is calling it "Hot Buy" aka selling off old stock.

Can anyone help me or opinions about this offer.

Thanks.

A.