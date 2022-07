Newman: Yeah, that one I'm talking about Tim. Just seems kinda sad that they can just increase a plan's price when I have already signed up for it.

You also signed up for this. It means you leave if you don't want to accept the new plan. The pertinent clause is as below.

1.3 We can change any of our terms and any of our Plans, Services, or Charges at any time. We can also withdraw any Plan or Service at any time. We can move you to a comparable Plan or Service if we withdraw your Plan or Service, or we think you would be better off. We may notify you in advance depending on the nature of the change:

a) If we consider that the change will have a neutral or positive effect on you, we can make the change without giving you notice;

b) If we consider that the change will have a detrimental effect on you: