Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Porting Issue - This can’t be correct surely?
marmel

1731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#295576 7-Apr-2022 16:21
Send private message

So I finally decided to change to VF today due to the poor coverage of other providers in my town. VF have installed a new tower which is 5G capable and coverage is great.

I had a prepay SIM so I activated that and then changed online to a pay monthly plan which went through OK.

Now I am having issues trying to port my number from 2Degrees. The CSR I chatted to online insisted I needed to set up my 2degrees number on VF as a companion number to the VF number I already had and then swap the numbers over???? Surely this can’t be right, all I want to do is a simple number port. After talking to his supervisor he then told me they were having issues with the porting system and he would get back to me.

I have now received an email advising VF are sending another SIM card with my old 2degrees number on it and what I assume is an additional plan????

I’m sure this can’t be right, all I wanted them to do is port my number.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Linux
9012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2898181 7-Apr-2022 16:37
Send private message

No that is not the way porting works

You do not need a new SIM card as well

Has the migration happened from Prepaid to Postpay already? If the order is complete then it is just a port into Vodafone

Linux
9012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2898185 7-Apr-2022 16:52
Send private message

When porting you should not be talking to 2degrees they are the losing service provider

marmel

1731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2898186 7-Apr-2022 16:54
Send private message

Linux: When porting you should not be talking to 2degrees they are the losing service provider


I’m not, that was the VF csr.



marmel

1731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2898187 7-Apr-2022 16:55
Send private message

To make it worse the same CSR has called me four times, three of those times I got disconnected before speaking to him.

Linux
9012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2898188 7-Apr-2022 17:05
Send private message

marmel:
Linux: When porting you should not be talking to 2degrees they are the losing service provider


I’m not, that was the VF csr.


Sorry read quick on my mobile phone

Linux
9012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2898189 7-Apr-2022 17:06
Send private message

@jasonparis Can you please get anyone to take a look? This is not the way porting works

marmel

1731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2898190 7-Apr-2022 17:10
Send private message

I am really tempted to screenshot my chats with the VF csr’s, they have no idea about number porting. I’m just chatting to another one now and after explaining everything again he informed me the order had already been processed and my new SIM was being sent out……..He has also refused to send me.a copy of the chat as he isn’t allowed apparently. Someone is going to contact me within 24 hours, great….

Does anyone know how to contact the NZ team?



RunningMan
7048 posts

Uber Geek


  #2898193 7-Apr-2022 17:15
Send private message

marmel: [snip]He has also refused to send me.a copy of the chat as he isn’t allowed apparently.

 

Alarm bells should be ringing pretty loudly now. Definitely screen shot the whole thing.

JasonParis
145 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2898220 7-Apr-2022 18:19
Send private message

marmel: So I finally decided to change to VF today due to the poor coverage of other providers in my town. VF have installed a new tower which is 5G capable and coverage is great.

I had a prepay SIM so I activated that and then changed online to a pay monthly plan which went through OK.

Now I am having issues trying to port my number from 2Degrees. The CSR I chatted to online insisted I needed to set up my 2degrees number on VF as a companion number to the VF number I already had and then swap the numbers over???? Surely this can’t be right, all I want to do is a simple number port. After talking to his supervisor he then told me they were having issues with the porting system and he would get back to me.

I have now received an email advising VF are sending another SIM card with my old 2degrees number on it and what I assume is an additional plan????

I’m sure this can’t be right, all I wanted them to do is port my number.

 

 

 

No this isn't right and I apologise. Your experience drives me crazy as this should be a simple process - so I can only imagine how frustrated you are. Could you please drop me a quick email to jason.paris@vodafone.com and I'll get this sorted.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

Jason




Jason Paris

nztim
2282 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2898288 7-Apr-2022 18:47
Send private message

Its good to see the CEO of a major telco on here to support their customers but it really should’t be required




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

marmel

1731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2898315 7-Apr-2022 19:39
Send private message

I spoke on the phone to another CSR and after speaking to someone else he advised they can’t port the number to the VF sim I already have. The sim is working fine with my monthly plan and 5G coverage so not sure what the issue is. Seems a strange way to do things but he advised I have to wait for the new sim to arrive in the mail, then ring them back and they will cancel my current VF number and plan amd start a new one on the other sim.

I have three other numbers to port as well as I was going to run my wife and kids on companion plans but I’m debating now if it’s worth it or not, I just don’t think I could handle the grief from my wife if the port went wrong.

For me I think it would be easier to wait until I head to invercargill and go into the VF store. the csr’s that staff the chat system just don’t appear knowledgeable enough or they struggle to explain what needs to happen and why. I don’t care where people are based as long as they know there job and can cope if things stray outside their normal ‘script’. I did ask the 2nd csr today if he could transfer me to a NZ based support person but he just transferred me to someone else in the same call centre.

Linux
9012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2898319 7-Apr-2022 19:47
Send private message

Unless you have a passion for the technology you will not care! I loved working with it when I did and just wanted to learn more and more

konfusd
142 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2898368 8-Apr-2022 06:51
Send private message

The CSRs are wrong, we can definitely port in a number onto an existing monthly plan (my customer needs to do this every now and then); it is a little more complex than porting and setting up a new connection but not by much… I guess it’s less common request in the Consumer space.

Feel free to DM me if you’d like me to take a look/pass this on to some contacts - but I’d definitely recommend sending Jason an email. I have seen his “fix it” team in action and they are awesome.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

Bung
4567 posts

Uber Geek


  #2898428 8-Apr-2022 08:04
Send private message

Maybe, just for a short while, they should use the fire fighting hoses to clear the stables 🙃

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 