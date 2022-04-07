

I spoke on the phone to another CSR and after speaking to someone else he advised they can’t port the number to the VF sim I already have. The sim is working fine with my monthly plan and 5G coverage so not sure what the issue is. Seems a strange way to do things but he advised I have to wait for the new sim to arrive in the mail, then ring them back and they will cancel my current VF number and plan amd start a new one on the other sim.



I have three other numbers to port as well as I was going to run my wife and kids on companion plans but I’m debating now if it’s worth it or not, I just don’t think I could handle the grief from my wife if the port went wrong.



For me I think it would be easier to wait until I head to invercargill and go into the VF store. the csr’s that staff the chat system just don’t appear knowledgeable enough or they struggle to explain what needs to happen and why. I don’t care where people are based as long as they know there job and can cope if things stray outside their normal ‘script’. I did ask the 2nd csr today if he could transfer me to a NZ based support person but he just transferred me to someone else in the same call centre.