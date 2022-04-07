So I finally decided to change to VF today due to the poor coverage of other providers in my town. VF have installed a new tower which is 5G capable and coverage is great.
I had a prepay SIM so I activated that and then changed online to a pay monthly plan which went through OK.
Now I am having issues trying to port my number from 2Degrees. The CSR I chatted to online insisted I needed to set up my 2degrees number on VF as a companion number to the VF number I already had and then swap the numbers over???? Surely this can’t be right, all I want to do is a simple number port. After talking to his supervisor he then told me they were having issues with the porting system and he would get back to me.
I have now received an email advising VF are sending another SIM card with my old 2degrees number on it and what I assume is an additional plan????
I’m sure this can’t be right, all I wanted them to do is port my number.