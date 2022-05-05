Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone spam caller?
EviLClouD

120 posts

Master Geek


#295923 5-May-2022 16:58
These past 2 weeks i’ve been receiving missed calls from this number 09 925 5508 on my mobile phone.
Today alone i received 3 throughout the day.
When i call that number nothing happens, and when i answer, it’s silent and then they hang up.
A quick google shows this number belongs to Vodafone?
I am with Vodafone as my mobile provider but i haven’t contacted their call centre or support team in over 1 if not 2 years.
I’m not sure what they want? How do i stop them from calling me?
Thanks in advance

richms
25261 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2910640 5-May-2022 17:03
They will be calling to try to sell you a plan if you're on prepay. I have had that on many of my prepay phones with vodafone.

 

I got really angry with them once about them interrupting me and that they would see that I don't make many phonecalls and why are they so rude as to interrupt me with a non emergency use of the phone and they stopped. So they must have an opt out.




dryburn
418 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2910641 5-May-2022 17:04
It may not have been Vodafone. Scammers can spoof legitimate number to increase their chances of the public answering I have recently had calls from multiple "Mobile" numbers that turned out to be scammers 

Linux
9085 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910649 5-May-2022 18:16
The calls I am sure will not be coming from VodafoneNZ



EviLClouD

120 posts

Master Geek


  #2910653 5-May-2022 18:39
Linux: The calls I am sure will not be coming from VodafoneNZ


dryburn:

It may not have been Vodafone. Scammers can spoof legitimate number to increase their chances of the public answering I have recently had calls from multiple "Mobile" numbers that turned out to be scammers 



Yea i’m not too sure. This link mention both vodafone and scam https://www.telguarder.com/nz/number/099255508
While this mentions vodafone https://www.trendsmap.com/twitter/tweet/1422756316154535937
Regardless of who it is, you’d think they would speak when I answer the phone though right?
Must be a quiet day for them today lol

  #2910664 5-May-2022 19:40
That tweet does seem to confirm it is Vodafone - but yes, numbers can be spoofed. 

 

Most calls where theres silence when you answer is usually one of the following... 1) Its trying to connect you to a dodgy scam call center and taking its time   2) Its taking note of the number and that you answered, so a dodgy call center can call you knowing you'll answer.

 

 




Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2910738 6-May-2022 07:30
I had a call to my landline number this week from a similar number. I knew it was a scam caller as nobody apart from close family use the number...

 

Me: Hello

 

Caller: Silence

 

Me: Hello (deep stern voice)

 

Caller: Hi, its vodafone calling, blah blah. Are you with vodafone?

 

Me: sorry I didnt understand what you said, can you repeat?

 

Caller: Blah blah, are you with vodafone right now?

 

Me: No, im with family right now. 

 

Caller: perplexed.  do you have vodafone for broadband and phone.

 

Me: No, just mobile. 

 

Caller: oh.  Blah blah.... sign up to a plan and get a free samsung mobile. 

 

Me: look, im not interested in getting a phone line or internet.... happy with a mobile phone.

 

Caller: just call us if your interested, blah blah

 

Me: yep, sure whats your phone number... how do I call you?

 

Caller: silence....hung up. 

 

 

 

Clearly a scam.  but i had fun.... loved telling them "im with family". 

