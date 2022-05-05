These past 2 weeks i’ve been receiving missed calls from this number 09 925 5508 on my mobile phone.
Today alone i received 3 throughout the day.
When i call that number nothing happens, and when i answer, it’s silent and then they hang up.
A quick google shows this number belongs to Vodafone?
I am with Vodafone as my mobile provider but i haven’t contacted their call centre or support team in over 1 if not 2 years.
I’m not sure what they want? How do i stop them from calling me?
Thanks in advance