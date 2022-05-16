Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) MyFlex prepay - manage via website?
RunningMan

#296037 16-May-2022 15:44
Can the Vodafone MyFlex prepay mobile plan be managed via the MyVodafone login on the website? i.e. for a dumb phone that can't run the app. The help info keeps pointing to download the app so it's not clear if it works via the website.

HamishVF
  #2914860 17-May-2022 10:05
Hi,

 

Yes this can be done by logging in to the My Vodafone website clicking  'Options', 'View Plan', 'Plan management', 'Manage plan'.




Kind regards,

 

Hamish

 

Social Media @Vodafone 

Linux
  #2914862 17-May-2022 10:10
@RunningMan I know off topic but If the end user is running a dumb phone then check out the $10 2degrees Prepay plan, Far better value and offers true 12 month carryover not capped like Prepay flex which requires 13 payments per 12 months

RunningMan

  #2915175 17-May-2022 15:45
Thanks @HamishVF

 

@Linux - will have a look, thanks



Linux
  #2915206 17-May-2022 15:52
The $10 a month includes unlimited calls on-net as well

