Can the Vodafone MyFlex prepay mobile plan be managed via the MyVodafone login on the website? i.e. for a dumb phone that can't run the app. The help info keeps pointing to download the app so it's not clear if it works via the website.
Yes this can be done by logging in to the My Vodafone website clicking 'Options', 'View Plan', 'Plan management', 'Manage plan'.
@RunningMan I know off topic but If the end user is running a dumb phone then check out the $10 2degrees Prepay plan, Far better value and offers true 12 month carryover not capped like Prepay flex which requires 13 payments per 12 months
The $10 a month includes unlimited calls on-net as well