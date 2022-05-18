I bought a couple of SIM7000G modules with NB-IoT and CAT-M1 functionality and am not sure how to get connected to the LPWAN vodafone networks. The device can see the vodafone and spark networks with a regular 4G vodafone SIM card and is supposed to automatically connect but isn't. The manual for the module says you're supposed to use a special IoT SIM card although vodafones website seems to indicate you can just use a regular one? I tried emailing iot.nz@vodafone.com a few days ago but haven't got a response. Cheers.