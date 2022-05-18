Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting started with LPWAN networks (NB-IoT and CAT-M1)
I bought a couple of SIM7000G modules with NB-IoT and CAT-M1 functionality and am not sure how to get connected to the LPWAN vodafone networks. The device can see the vodafone and spark networks with a regular 4G vodafone SIM card and is supposed to automatically connect but isn't. The manual for the module says you're supposed to use a special IoT SIM card although vodafones website seems to indicate you can just use a regular one? I tried emailing iot.nz@vodafone.com a few days ago but haven't got a response. Cheers.

Are the modules approved for NZ use? If not then they may not connect to the IoT networks. 

Also are the NZ Bands that both CAT-M1 and NB-IoT run on in the modules?

I believe it is on sparks list of approved modules. And yes, it supports the bands used here.

You will need to set the APN to use data.
The module does not seem to import the APN from the sim.

I don't have the data in front of me currently. 

Try setting APN to 'vodafone'

