Websites and text-messaging query (in NZ)
gordonisnz

82 posts

Master Geek


#296108 22-May-2022 13:39
Hi, I'm a website designer, and one of my recent projects has asked about text-based messaging for some aspects of the website.

 

I am aware it can be done, but I've never done it myself. I'm wondering if anyone knows where to start from / research.

 

- how is it done
- How much does it cost etc (I assume it's not free)
- how do we set it up?

 

Ps, the topic of the website is based in NZ, but it's hosted (currently) on a USA server. 

 

And I am aware of the multiple telecommunication services in NZ. 

 

What if we set this up via Spark? but the end-user is with another company?

 

some things I can think of using it for:
- confirmation code when someone registers themselves / their mobile phone number.
- Text to the manager when some specific action is needed / for their attention etc. 

Delphinus
594 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2917172 22-May-2022 16:56
We use https://www.modicagroup.com/

 

Cost varies based on volume. Low/mid-teens-ish per message but that can come down with volume and a bit of negotiation.

 

They have an API you use for sending the messages.

ANglEAUT
1700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2917331 22-May-2022 18:54
You can also look at email to SMS gateways as an option if you are getting desperate.

 

 




sleemanj
1446 posts

Uber Geek


  #2920092 29-May-2022 19:10
In the past I have used clickatell to do this, it worked well and was a simple SMTP based service for sending, I never used it for receiving. Price was cheap, pre-paid.




