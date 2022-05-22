gordonisnz

Hi, I'm a website designer, and one of my recent projects has asked about text-based messaging for some aspects of the website.

I am aware it can be done, but I've never done it myself. I'm wondering if anyone knows where to start from / research.

- how is it done

- How much does it cost etc (I assume it's not free)

- how do we set it up?

Ps, the topic of the website is based in NZ, but it's hosted (currently) on a USA server.

And I am aware of the multiple telecommunication services in NZ.

What if we set this up via Spark? but the end-user is with another company?

some things I can think of using it for:

- confirmation code when someone registers themselves / their mobile phone number.

- Text to the manager when some specific action is needed / for their attention etc.