Guest
ratoma123

Wannabe Geek


#296118 23-May-2022 03:56
Hi guys! So I'm flatting in Wellington and I believe we have the Fibre Max plan in our flat. I'm a big gamer and the problem I have is, as far as I tried, only steam and origin have a reasonable downloading speed of around 40 to 50MB/s, but most of the other platforms I've used are way less than this. Battle.net and Epic store for example is downloading at max 6MB/s, and Xbox game pass games are downloading max at 4MB! I've tried these platforms' download speeds at my friend's house using the same laptop (he's using MyRepublic at his place), and the speeds were all good so I don't think this is a problem with my PC, but surely there's something wrong with this internet right? Tried to search up for this problem and had nothing, any help would be appreciated, thank you!

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2917451 23-May-2022 04:18
Confirmation of download speed MB or Mb?

MaxineN
Uber Geek

  #2917452 23-May-2022 05:31
A lot of factors here at play.

CDN Load, where you’re installing updates or a game to(having very high speed storage matters) , compression used, are you using wifi (please don’t)?

Last time I started battle net I could very much pull a gig down.

 

 

 

Are you using a custom DNS or VPN? Are you under any Quality of Service rule? This is from my own personal VFNZ gig connection and this is pretty satisfactory.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Lias
Uber Geek

  #2917470 23-May-2022 09:03
No issues with Vodafone gig UFB in Kapiti. 

 

Battle.Net:

 

 

Epic wasn't quite so good, it took awhile to ramp up to ~100MB/s and dropped down a few times but still got there:

 

 

 

 

Wondering if OP is on HFC rather than UFB, with different routing, worse latency, congestion etc. Despite what Vodafone keeps trying to sell, UFB is superior to HFC in every way.

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

  #2917473 23-May-2022 09:09
Also you need to provide more information.

 

What router are you using?
Wireless or Wired?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

cyril7
Uber Geek

  #2917479 23-May-2022 09:25
michaelmurfy:

Also you need to provide more information.


What router are you using?
Wireless or Wired?



You mean the usual, should be a sticky to fillout before submitting query 🤓

Cyril

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2917481 23-May-2022 09:31
cyril7:
michaelmurfy:

 

Also you need to provide more information.

 

What router are you using?
Wireless or Wired?

 



You mean the usual, should be a sticky to fillout before submitting query 🤓

Cyril

 

I think @michaelmurfy has this statement as a Macro in his browser he pastes into each and every one of these threads 🤣




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

ratoma123

Wannabe Geek


  #2917637 23-May-2022 14:21
Thank you for all the replies!

 

 

 

Please excuse my English sometimes I'm an international student lol. Anyway, it's my first time posting here so I have been having the confusion about what I should be included in the thread. The router is the stock Vodafone Ultrahub connected directly into CHORUS ONT (I believe it's the modem + router combined device?), and I'm on WIFI 5GHz while testing (don't have the condition for a wired connection right now 😥). I'm not the only one using the internet here, so I'm actually not expecting the speed can reach what the plan suggested but some screenshots of what I've tested down below just showing they are not on a reasonable speed level across the different platforms. I am 90% sure about we have a Fibre Max plan, my landlord is arranging our internet, but I can double-check on that if that's needed.

 

 

 

Speed test:

 

 

Steam:

 

 

Origin:

 

 

BattleNet:

 

 

Xbox:

 

 

 



trig42
Uber Geek

  #2917639 23-May-2022 14:24
Your Steam and Origin downloads are working at the same speed (roughly) as that speed test (>300mbps)

 

The other two, quite a bit slower.

 

I'd say it's not the connection that's at fault, more likely the route to those servers, or contention on them.

ratoma123

Wannabe Geek


  #2917642 23-May-2022 14:32
trig42:

 

Your Steam and Origin downloads are working at the same speed (roughly) as that speed test (>300mbps)

 

The other two, quite a bit slower.

 

I'd say it's not the connection that's at fault, more likely the route to those servers, or contention on them.

 

 

 

 

 

Yea that's what I think but I don't know where the problem is. We don't have any custom DNS or VPN either as I checked in the router configuration (the 192.168.1.1 thingy), and not any on the PC side either.

 

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2917672 23-May-2022 16:27
trig42:

 

I'd say it's not the connection that's at fault, more likely the route to those servers, or contention on them.

 

 

more likely those servers are getting tanked




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

ratoma123

Wannabe Geek


  #2917691 23-May-2022 17:21
nztim:

 

trig42:

 

I'd say it's not the connection that's at fault, more likely the route to those servers, or contention on them.

 

 

more likely those servers are getting tanked

 

 

It's been tanked for months now 😭

Lias
Uber Geek

  #2917715 23-May-2022 18:27
nztim:

 

more likely those servers are getting tanked

 

 

Except the same servers are working fine for others (including myself) on other Vodafone connections. That's why I was wondering if the OP was on HFC vs UFB, and this was a routing/CDN difference UFB and HFC, because they are/were separate networks.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

ratoma123

Wannabe Geek


  #2917716 23-May-2022 18:30
Lias:

 

nztim:

 

more likely those servers are getting tanked

 

 

Except the same servers are working fine for others (including myself) on other Vodafone connections. That's why I was wondering if the OP was on HFC vs UFB, and this was a routing/CDN difference UFB and HFC, because they are/were separate networks.

 

 

I'm not quite sure about the difference. May I ask how can I check on that please?

Lias
Uber Geek

  #2917722 23-May-2022 19:03
ratoma123:

 

I'm not quite sure about the difference. May I ask how can I check on that please?

 

 

Follow the cable from the port labelled "WAN" on the UltraHub.

 

If it goes to a wall mounted box like this:

 

Model types 100 & 200

 

or this:

 

Model types 100 & 200

 

Then you are on UFB (Our governments name for it's Fibre to the Home rollout)

 

If it goes to something else, you are probably on HFC (Hybrid Fibre Coaxial), if the second box has a big thick black cable going to the wall, it's a cable modem. This uses fibre to a distribution box in your area, then copper cable from the old "Cable TV" network to reach your house. Vodafone is currently appealing a massive fine in the courts for calling it "FibreX" and trying to confuse customers into thinking it was as good. It's not.

 

 

 

 

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

ratoma123

Wannabe Geek


  #2917730 23-May-2022 19:51
Lias:

 

ratoma123:

 

I'm not quite sure about the difference. May I ask how can I check on that please?

 

 

Follow the cable from the port labelled "WAN" on the UltraHub.

 

If it goes to a wall mounted box like this:

 

Model types 100 & 200

 

 

 

 

 

 

We are on UFB then. But this makes things more complicated now aye, because we are actually on real UFB so this shouldn't be happening.

