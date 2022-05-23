ratoma123:

Hi guys! So I'm flatting in Wellington and I believe we have the Fibre Max plan in our flat. I'm a big gamer and the problem I have is, as far as I tried, only steam and origin have a reasonable downloading speed of around 40 to 50MB/s, but most of the other platforms I've used are way less than this. Battle.net and Epic store for example is downloading at max 6MB/s, and Xbox game pass games are downloading max at 4MB! I've tried these platforms' download speeds at my friend's house using the same laptop (he's using MyRepublic at his place), and the speeds were all good so I don't think this is a problem with my PC, but surely there's something wrong with this internet right? Tried to search up for this problem and had nothing, any help would be appreciated, thank you!