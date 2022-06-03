Hi Folks - Here's a weird one.

This morning I have a site that on any version of Google Earth they either get a blue globe with no details or no globe at all.

Its not vodafone as a whole as from another Vodafone client (Also Fibre / Static IP) it works fine.

I've checked DNS is correct and also changed to 8.8.8.8 but no go. Everywhere else it works.

There is no fancy firewall blocking traffic - Its run of the mill NAT.

I suspect its a weird network routing issue at Vodafone that isn't affecting everyone as I've seen similar before with strange semi isolated network issues on Vodafone's network.

Is / Has anyone else seen this issue - It may be the routing issues are wider but this is the only symptom they are seeing.



I'm at a bit of a loss - Its the Web version and Google Earth pro and its everyone on this network??