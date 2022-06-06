Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone has sent Debtworks after me
Rusterstuster

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#296302 6-Jun-2022 16:12
Send private message quote this post

Hi guys, first time here.

 

Today I received a letter from Debtworks claiming that I owe $2621.45. The client being Vodafone New Zealand ltd - Mobile.

 

I have not had any dealings or contact with Vodafone for roughly 5 years so you can imagine my shock... No letters. No calls. No emails.

 

I spoke to Vodafone and received the typical horrible service. I was left on hold multiple times only to be disconnected with a promise to call back without following through. I was told on the phone by a "billing specialist" that I do not owe any money. I asked for that statement in an email only to be given a vague statement that if I owe vodafone any money it would have been transferred to Debtworks and to take the matter up with them. They couldn't even find any info on a previous account for me? I have emailed Debtworks but have not yet had a response. they haven't answered their phones either.

 

I'm very concerned about how this could affect my credit rating in the future.

 

 

 

Has anyone had anything like this happen before? I would greatly appreciate any help or advice on what to do. I have also lodged a complaint with the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution.

 

Thanks

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Linux
8939 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923265 6-Jun-2022 16:25
Send private message quote this post

The CEO of VodafoneNZ is active on Geekzone @jasonparis and should be able to add some value here

DjShadow
3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2923267 6-Jun-2022 16:31
Send private message quote this post

I would ask Vodafone for a copy of invoices they claim belong to you, also maybe look at getting a copy of your credit files from the various credit agencies.

Rusterstuster

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2923272 6-Jun-2022 16:59
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

The CEO of VodafoneNZ is active on Geekzone @jasonparis and should be able to add some value here

 

 

 

 

That would be great, would love to hear what @jasonparis would say about this situation.



Rusterstuster

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2923273 6-Jun-2022 17:01
Send private message quote this post

DjShadow:

 

I would ask Vodafone for a copy of invoices they claim belong to you, also maybe look at getting a copy of your credit files from the various credit agencies.

 

 

 

 

Good idea, would anyone know of any email addresses I could contact for that? really don't want to go through the call centre again.

 

I have set up an account with illion to check my credit.

cshwone
882 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2923278 6-Jun-2022 17:17
Send private message quote this post

And advise Debtworks formally that this is in dispute to stop them taking any further debt recovery action at the moment.

mdav056
534 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2923279 6-Jun-2022 17:18
Send private message quote this post

You have my complete sympathy.  Slingshot did almost exactly the same to me about 5 years ago, concerning the nonpayment of a current landline bill at a house at which I had not lived for 8 years -- and I had not had a Slingsh*t account for more than 15 years, and not at that house!  Talking to the debt collectors was useless (they just wanted me to pay the bill, and would do nothing without Slingshot's sayso), Slingshot looked into it and found an error, but did not tell the debt collectors, and the police took all the details and filed them. Took me about a year to sort it out.  Very stressful.  Hope you get it fixed sooner than I did.




gml

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 