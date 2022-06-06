Rusterstuster

Hi guys, first time here.

Today I received a letter from Debtworks claiming that I owe $2621.45. The client being Vodafone New Zealand ltd - Mobile.

I have not had any dealings or contact with Vodafone for roughly 5 years so you can imagine my shock... No letters. No calls. No emails.

I spoke to Vodafone and received the typical horrible service. I was left on hold multiple times only to be disconnected with a promise to call back without following through. I was told on the phone by a "billing specialist" that I do not owe any money. I asked for that statement in an email only to be given a vague statement that if I owe vodafone any money it would have been transferred to Debtworks and to take the matter up with them. They couldn't even find any info on a previous account for me? I have emailed Debtworks but have not yet had a response. they haven't answered their phones either.

I'm very concerned about how this could affect my credit rating in the future.

Has anyone had anything like this happen before? I would greatly appreciate any help or advice on what to do. I have also lodged a complaint with the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution.

Thanks