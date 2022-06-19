I am having an odd issue with my RBI2 connection possibly modem related wondering if anyone else had had a similar issue. Last night my internet connection that is on an RBI2 plan was getting slower and slower from 4mbit to 2mbit to 1mbit to 500kbps and got down to 2kbps (a LoRa network would have been faster :P)

Now I know what you are thinking congestion but I have a cellphone connected to the same tower and I was getting 100mbit speedtests through that and this cell tower is rather remote and not normally congested

This morning I woke up at 7am and it was still unusable 2-50kbps or just not connecting at all I called farmside they suggested they would call me back in a few days.

I manually forced my modem to a 3g celltower that I am on the edge of range for (RSSI -100dBm) and that is actually giving me a few mbit and working well (aside from the odd dropout), every time I go back on the 4g tower it doesn't work at all

Seems odd considering my cellphone is connected to the same RBI2 tower and working perfectly fine.

Any thoughts would be appreciated :)

(edit it seems my 3g connection stops working after awhile)

If i factory reset my modem is it possible to reconfigure it as I suspect this is the issue