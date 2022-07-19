Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone still billing my credit card for montly topup on prepaid phone even though number ported DEc 2021
lchiu7

#298817 19-Jul-2022 10:14
I used to have a prepaid phone with Voda (my wife's) which I had a prepaid topup of $20 each month so she would not lose carryover minutes etc.

 

 

 

The phone was ported to another provider in Dec last year. But going over my credit bill I see  monthly payment to Vodafone Prepay for $20 since Jan this year.  I have no other Vodafone phone that is on prepay so this is worrying. I calle Vodafone and after a very long wait they said the last payment they could see from this card was November last year. I presume they looked up the records for the number and it showed no payments since then as the number was ported.  The CSR said what could be happening is somebody has got hold of mu credit card number and has entered a monthly payment for their phone which is highly unlikely given when you first add a card it asks for expiratin and CVV.

 

 

 

I asked the CSR if his account team could trace the payments (I gave him 3 dates of payments) and if they could trace to what account the payments were being made. He said I should go into a Vodafone store. I said I did not want to go into a store and he should be able to ask the account team. He said he could and then came back and said they would get back to me in 24-48 hours!

 

 

 

Is it even possible for this scenario to occur? How could I be paying Vodafone $20/month for a non-existent phone number?




Handsomedan
  #2943693 19-Jul-2022 10:18
You're not paying to a non-existent number. You're paying to an account without a connection. Accounting vs network. 

 

I've had similar. 




