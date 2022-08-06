Vodafone has its own copper landline network in the Wellington/ Kapiti area. Vodafone has now announced it is shutting down this network on 14 November 2022 and is inviting customers on this network to shift phone service to voice calling over broadband via its HFC broadband service (which I have) or wireless broadband. Customers who originally transferred to this network (then branded 'Saturn') had to be allocated new phone numbers in the '9' range at the time.

Nearly 2 years ago I took up Chorus's offer to have fibre installed but so far have not transferred the existing Vodafone services to it. However as Vodafone is withdrawing copper which would force me to rearrange wiring I now intend to transfer to Spark or another provider for fibre. I have started investigating the process and conclude so far:

1. I can sign up for a suitable Spark plan (with 'landline' phone) on Spark's web site and name a commencement date.

2. I need to give Vodafone a months notice.

3. Phone is provided via an outlet on the ONT - I can arrange integrated wiring myself (to avoid paying $148 for a technician visit).

4. Spark seems to want to sell me a modem for $106.

There are some questions I cannot resolve from information available. These are:

1. Can I port the '9' phone number to Spark or is it necessary to be allocated a new '4' number. A friend with a '4' phone number recently transferred from Vodafone (via Chorus copper) to Spark but Spark could not 'grab' that number so allocated my friend with a fresh '4' number. Even if I can keep the '9' number is there any advantage to transferring to a '4' number?

2. Would Vodafone let me keep the existing Vodafone modem (recent model) and if so would it work with the Chorus ONT. At present it plugs into Vodafone's coaxial cable box via an Ethernet cable.

3. I assume on the appointed day Spark will provision the fibre connection. I also understand that plugging a phone into the ONT will complete phone provisioning and complete the transfer from Vodafone. Or is some other action needed?

4. Are there any things I need to be careful with or pitfalls I should avoid so I can get a clean and tidy changeover with minimal service break.

Has anyone else had experience with doing this sort of transfer and so can share useful tips?