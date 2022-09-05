Does anyone on her have a decent contact for Vodafone Fibre business support?

Have a customer and their fibre connection went down late this afternoon and when speaking to standard business support number they wouldn't do much to help since I wasn't onsite. They insisted before doing anything else they wanted someone to check & replace the ethernet cable between the router & ONT as apparently 99% of the the time that is the issue (I personally have never fixed an internet issue by swapping the cable between the ONT & router).

I am certain it is an issue on the Vodafone network as when I try and ping their fixed IP address I get a "TTL expired in transit" error and when I do a tracert it bounces between 4 different IP addresses until is reaches 30 hops then stops. I tried explaining this to their helpdesk but the person didn't seem to understand what TTL meant and kept telling me they needed to get the internet connection working before they can sort out the issue with the fixed IP address.

I asked if they could escalate this to the next level of support but told me they needed me to try replacing then network cable first before they can escalate.

Any help with getting better support would be much appreciated.