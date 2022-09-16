OrphanAnnie: We are losing our copper phone line and are still on adsl so it's probably time I started looking at other options. My current setup is an ASUS DSL AC68U router with 2 older computers connected to it via D-LINK Wireless N150 usb adapters, an Amazon Fire tablet and a wireless security camera (Arlo essential spotlight wireless). Fibre is not possible where we live. Vodafone wireless is one but how will that affect my LAN? I've searched extensively but cant find an answer to my question. Thanks for any help.



I didn't think they were allowed to remove the copper internet service unless it was being replaced by Fibre. Are you perhaps only loosing the copper voice service, but not the xDSL? If its the latter, then you can get a VoiP phone service from the likes of 2talk etc. There are several options with one being another little box (ATA) that you plug into your existing router, with your phone then plugging into that.

If you need multiple jack points around your house, a sparky would need to re-wire all but the one for the DSL into that Voice ATA box.



- I'm very surprised Vodafone didn't provide this as an option to you - feels like they are more interested in getting you onto their higher margin wireless broadband product than giving you the options. Having said that, in some cases wireless broadband can be better than DSL so you'd need to compare your existing speeds to what they believe you will be able to achieve over wireless.