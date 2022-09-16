OrphanAnnie:

We are losing our copper phone line and are still on adsl so it's probably time I started looking at other options. My current setup is an ASUS DSL AC68U router with 2 older computers connected to it via D-LINK Wireless N150 usb adapters, an Amazon Fire tablet and a wireless security camera (Arlo essential spotlight wireless). Fibre is not possible where we live. Vodafone wireless is one but how will that affect my LAN? I've searched extensively but cant find an answer to my question. Thanks for any help.