Vodafone wireless and LAN
OrphanAnnie

34 posts

Geek


#300539 16-Sep-2022 15:16
Send private message

We are losing our copper phone line and are still on adsl so it's probably time I started looking at other options.  My current setup is an ASUS DSL AC68U router with 2 older computers connected to it via D-LINK Wireless N150 usb adapters, an Amazon Fire tablet and a wireless security camera (Arlo essential spotlight wireless).   Fibre is not possible where we live.  Vodafone wireless is one but how will that affect my LAN?   I've searched extensively but cant find an answer to my question.  Thanks for any help.

Linux
9217 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2969195 16-Sep-2022 15:18
Send private message

@OrphanAnnie Approx. Where are you located?

OrphanAnnie

34 posts

Geek


  #2969199 16-Sep-2022 15:24
Send private message

Central Hawkes Bay.  I have been advised by Vodafone we can get wireless.

insane
3042 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2969201 16-Sep-2022 15:32
Send private message

OrphanAnnie:

 

We are losing our copper phone line and are still on adsl so it's probably time I started looking at other options.  My current setup is an ASUS DSL AC68U router with 2 older computers connected to it via D-LINK Wireless N150 usb adapters, an Amazon Fire tablet and a wireless security camera (Arlo essential spotlight wireless).   Fibre is not possible where we live.  Vodafone wireless is one but how will that affect my LAN?   I've searched extensively but cant find an answer to my question.  Thanks for any help.

 

 


I didn't think they were allowed to remove the copper internet service unless it was being replaced by Fibre. Are you perhaps only loosing the copper voice service, but not the xDSL? If its the latter, then you can get a VoiP phone service from the likes of 2talk etc. There are several options with one being another little box (ATA) that you plug into your existing router, with your phone then plugging into that. 

 

If you need multiple jack points around your house, a sparky would need to re-wire all but the one for the DSL into that Voice ATA box.

 


- I'm very surprised Vodafone didn't provide this as an option to you - feels like they are more interested in getting you onto their higher margin wireless broadband product than giving you the options. Having said that, in some cases wireless broadband can be better than DSL so you'd need to compare your existing speeds to what they believe you will be able to achieve over wireless.

 

 

 

 

 

 



Linux
9217 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2969203 16-Sep-2022 15:34
Send private message

Have you looked for a local WISP?

OrphanAnnie

34 posts

Geek


  #2969204 16-Sep-2022 15:36
Send private message

Yes but they are far too expensive.

OrphanAnnie

34 posts

Geek


  #2969205 16-Sep-2022 15:38
Send private message

insane:

 

OrphanAnnie:

 

We are losing our copper phone line and are still on adsl so it's probably time I started looking at other options.  My current setup is an ASUS DSL AC68U router with 2 older computers connected to it via D-LINK Wireless N150 usb adapters, an Amazon Fire tablet and a wireless security camera (Arlo essential spotlight wireless).   Fibre is not possible where we live.  Vodafone wireless is one but how will that affect my LAN?   I've searched extensively but cant find an answer to my question.  Thanks for any help.

 

 


I didn't think they were allowed to remove the copper internet service unless it was being replaced by Fibre. Are you perhaps only loosing the copper voice service, but not the xDSL? If its the latter, then you can get a VoiP phone service from the likes of 2talk etc. There are several options with one being another little box (ATA) that you plug into your existing router, with your phone then plugging into that. 

 

If you need multiple jack points around your house, a sparky would need to re-wire all but the one for the DSL into that Voice ATA box.

 


- I'm very surprised Vodafone didn't provide this as an option to you - feels like they are more interested in getting you onto their higher margin wireless broadband product than giving you the options. Having said that, in some cases wireless broadband can be better than DSL so you'd need to compare your existing speeds to what they believe you will be able to achieve over wireless.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We will still have DSL, it's only the copper phone service that is being removed.

insane
3042 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2969206 16-Sep-2022 15:41
Send private message

Perfect - Most providers now also have an option to get the VoIP delivered directly from their supplied router, so no additional box or provider required.

 


That could be your best option, and the newer boxes have significantly better wifi performance than your old Asus.



OrphanAnnie

34 posts

Geek


  #2969209 16-Sep-2022 15:48
Send private message

I'm beginning to think that might be my best option.  A shame, I would have like better speeds (currently around 6mbps download and around 75mbps upload)

OrphanAnnie

34 posts

Geek


  #2969212 16-Sep-2022 15:49
Send private message

.77mbps upload lol

Spyware
3036 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2969218 16-Sep-2022 15:57
Send private message

A joy of rural living.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

OrphanAnnie

34 posts

Geek


  #2969225 16-Sep-2022 15:59
Send private message

lol It has it's moments 


quickymart
9217 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2969233 16-Sep-2022 16:03
Send private message

If you still want your copper service, may pay to shop around, I believe Vodafone are flat out going to stop offering it altogether in the near future (I could be wrong though).

 

As to options, what shows at available if you enter your address in here? https://broadbandmap.nz/home

 

 

OrphanAnnie

34 posts

Geek


  #2969239 16-Sep-2022 16:14
Send private message

Yes, I've done that.  Only wireless via Spark, Vodafone and AoNet and ADSL via Chorus.  I presume that's because they own the copper.  If I go for a 12 month contract, surely they would have to honour that.

Spyware
3036 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2969245 16-Sep-2022 16:21
Send private message

DSL should be functional out to 2036 or so.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

OrphanAnnie

34 posts

Geek


  #2969248 16-Sep-2022 16:30
Send private message

I will probably upgrade most of my hardware next year so will only need it for another 12 months or so. 

