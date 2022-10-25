I have an elderly friend who recently bought a smartphone for the first time from the Vodafone shop and wasn't changed over from the Easy 20 talk and txt plan to a plan with data. They've just got stung as one of their contacts told them WhatsApp was free and they weren't familiar with the concept of data. So they've got two bills now for 95.0311MB @ $66.35 & 217.6151MB @ $135.25.

Another friend hooked them up with a $45 plan with 5GB and I've set the data limit on their phone accordingly. The Vodafone chat agent said there's another $2.16 to pay from before the plan changed. The agent said they don't have any authority to waive the charges. It just seems totally predatory to me to charge so much without a warning, especially for this demographic. I think the Vodafone shop should have taken more care when selling him the phone. Has anyone had any luck with having these charges ameliorated in this situation?