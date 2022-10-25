Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Taking advantage of the elderly with casual data rates
rhy7s

499 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302060 25-Oct-2022 16:45
Send private message quote this post

I have an elderly friend who recently bought a smartphone for the first time from the Vodafone shop and wasn't changed over from the Easy 20 talk and txt plan to a plan with data. They've just got stung as one of their contacts told them WhatsApp was free and they weren't familiar with the concept of data. So they've got two bills now for 95.0311MB @ $66.35 & 217.6151MB @ $135.25.

 

Another friend hooked them up with a $45 plan with 5GB and I've set the data limit on their phone accordingly. The Vodafone chat agent said there's another $2.16 to pay from before the plan changed. The agent said they don't have any authority to waive the charges. It just seems totally predatory to me to charge so much without a warning, especially for this demographic. I think the Vodafone shop should have taken more care when selling him the phone. Has anyone had any luck with having these charges ameliorated in this situation?

Create new topic
quickymart
9366 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2987958 25-Oct-2022 17:32
Send private message quote this post

@JasonParis

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Linux
9345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2987965 25-Oct-2022 17:43
Send private message quote this post

Have you actually called VodafoneNZ and spoken to a staff member over the phone? They are very reasonable but make sure you do this when you are with the customer!

Linux
9345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2987966 25-Oct-2022 17:46
Send private message quote this post

@rhy7s Do not set / use the data counter on the phone as this will cause more confusion / problems show the end user how to use the VodafoneNZ App and check data usage and remaining data

The data counter on the phone will never line up to the actual data usage counter displayed in the VF App

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 