Anyone with a WELLINGTON Vodafone PIP fibre connection down ?
Trying to figure out when it dropped but assume this morning.
Can't get through their call centre
from https://downdetector.co.nz/status/vodafone/
Looks like other people might be having issues too?
Email into account mgr and MSC
Vodafone (sorry, One) have acknowledged a local issue:
Yes there seems to be an issue in the Wellington Region currently with a power issue at one of our sites that hosts voice and data services. This is causing voice and data issues in the Wellington region, including Cuba, Willis, Taranaki Streets and some other sites too. It is a P1 and under investigation. They have electricians on route to the site now.
Connection seems restored.
Just awaiting confirmation from Vodafone that they regard the outage as "resolved" ie there are no further remedial works required for the power supply.
Vodafone have closed the case:
Power is restored with no further issues expected as no other remedial work is required.