One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Speaking to a Human at Vodafone
#302231 9-Nov-2022 08:33
Hi All,

 

Does anyone have any ideas about how I might speak to a human at Vodafone? I'm getting more and more frustrated. Four months ago, Vodafone suddenly started to take money from my credit card ostensibly as an 'auto top-up' on my prepay plan. I didn't set anything up, nor is there anything showing on my online account (thus I can't stop it there). I've tried everything so far including using their online chat twice, and removing my credit card from their system. Still the charges keep happening. The latest online chat said that I should simply call customer service and they'll sort it out. I can't for the life of me talk to anyone on the phone however. 

 

Sorry for the rant. Very grumpy. 

  #2993723 9-Nov-2022 08:47
What happens when you call?  Usually I can get around an IVR with prompts by answering wrong a few times until it gets confused and passes me to a human.

  #2993725 9-Nov-2022 08:52
gehenna:

 

What happens when you call?  Usually I can get around an IVR with prompts by answering wrong a few times until it gets confused and passes me to a human.

 

 

I only get prompts to enter a number selection from a menu. I've chased that around a few times and once even got a message saying I'd be put through to customer service, only to be returned to the previous menu. It has invariably ended with the system saying it can't help me and cutting me off. 

  #2993727 9-Nov-2022 08:58
Sounds like a broken IVR



  #2993728 9-Nov-2022 09:08
gehenna:

 

Sounds like a broken IVR

 

 

They should call an IT support company to fix it purhaps :)

 

Cyril

  #2993779 9-Nov-2022 09:36
gehenna:

 

Sounds like a broken IVR

 

 

So can I infer that I have no chance then? 

