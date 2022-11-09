Hi All,

Does anyone have any ideas about how I might speak to a human at Vodafone? I'm getting more and more frustrated. Four months ago, Vodafone suddenly started to take money from my credit card ostensibly as an 'auto top-up' on my prepay plan. I didn't set anything up, nor is there anything showing on my online account (thus I can't stop it there). I've tried everything so far including using their online chat twice, and removing my credit card from their system. Still the charges keep happening. The latest online chat said that I should simply call customer service and they'll sort it out. I can't for the life of me talk to anyone on the phone however.

Sorry for the rant. Very grumpy.