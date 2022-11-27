Hi All!

I'm going to reach out to Vodafone directly on this, but I'm hoping that someone can help me with the below.

I need to set-up call divert on my mobile, in particular the following settings from here: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/faq/call-divert-when-you-cant-answer-your-mobile-phone

1. Divert unanswered calls

2. Divert no reply

3. Forward when busy

I have set this up using the "star codes" in the article linked above, but it seems to keep erasing it.

For example, when I set-up "Divert Unanswered Calls", it works perfectly. However, when I then set-up "Divert no reply", it seems to erase the "Divert Unanswered Calls" option I just set-up. So in summary, it only allows me to have one option set-up at a time, which is a bit odd, as normally it allows me to have all three (and this is what I had previously).

Does anyone happen to know if I am setting it up correctly, or if there's another option?

Cheers,

Alex.