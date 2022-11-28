Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fibre to a new property / minor dwelling
#302516 28-Nov-2022 19:55
Trying to get fibre installed into my daughter's rental. It is the rear minor dwelling in a new subdivision. All the the service ducting is in place, but Vodafone and Chorus state that there are no services.

 

Tried to engage with Vodafone customer support, but their chat team just close the connect with "As the property is new no fibre line are installed at the property" when I provide the address and I have to start all over again. They are about 2 weeks away from moving in and need internet.

 

Because it isn't classed as RBI none of the 4G/5G options are appearing either.

 

Short of going into a store, any thoughts on moving this forward quickly?




openmedia

  #3002788 28-Nov-2022 20:06
You are going down a rather well trod path.. 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=232261

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=284557

 

But from the bottom thread as per a chorus employee posting here as an individual 

 

 

Minor dwellings (which is essentially what you have here) were not included in the government funded rollout, and therefore we cannot just connect them up.

 

Yes there are two fibre strands to the FTP, but BOTH of those essentially belong to the connected dwelling (for the purposes of that occupant to have either a 2nd ONT for themselves if they wish, or for unbundled services). The second fibre strand cannot be repurposed for use in an alternative dwelling onsite, as each dwelling MUST have it's own unique address identifier (TLC) and its own fibre drop-off built in the street to the biundary.

 

The rules for a connection to your secondary unit/minor dwelling are as follows - ie one of the following will apply:

 

1. No separate letterbox or registered postal address:

 

 

 

  • Cannot have its own TLC address created;
  • Cannot have its own fibre installed;
  • Cannot extend 2nd ONT from FTP allocated to primary dwelling;

2. Has separate letterbox and registered postal address:

 

Your RSP can submit an Address Validation Request and include evidence as follows:

 

  • Council approved site plans & building consent documentation and/or;
  • Registered postal address & power meter details (as screenshot from NZ Post website and Electricity Authority “Find My Meter” website;
  • Photo of letterbox.

With this information attached to the validation request, Chorus AMA can create and validate the service address & TLC, and an order can then be placed by your RSP.

 

The order will follow the Infill Build process, and Infill Build charges will apply (typically $575 or $1200). Chorus will collect payment direct from the property owner before build work proceeds.

 

 

 

 

 

  #3002805 28-Nov-2022 20:45
This comes under the following and the ducting is already in place for the address - just no fibre.

 

 

 

2. Has separate letterbox and registered postal address:




  #3002816 28-Nov-2022 21:12
An Address Validation will be required in that case, as per above. If you speak to Vodafone and ask them to submit one for the address they can get the process going for you.

 

Once that process is completed, you'll be able to place an order, after paying any appropriate infill fees (if required).

