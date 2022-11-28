Trying to get fibre installed into my daughter's rental. It is the rear minor dwelling in a new subdivision. All the the service ducting is in place, but Vodafone and Chorus state that there are no services.

Tried to engage with Vodafone customer support, but their chat team just close the connect with "As the property is new no fibre line are installed at the property" when I provide the address and I have to start all over again. They are about 2 weeks away from moving in and need internet.

Because it isn't classed as RBI none of the 4G/5G options are appearing either.

Short of going into a store, any thoughts on moving this forward quickly?