Does anyone have the settings required to connect to VDSL? I saw there were a few previous forums about this, but the links to the settings have expired. Any help greatly appreciated.



Dual wan is set to off

Primary wan set to Ethernet wan LAN port 4



Wan connection: PPPOE

Enable wan: Yes

Enable Nat: Yes

Enable upnp: Yes

802.1q Enabled

Vlan ID: 10

802.1p: 0



Get wan ip automatically: yes

Connect to dns server auto: yes

PPP username: aaa

Password: aaa

Mtu 1492

Mru 1492