I use both Tailscale and Cloudflare tunnel to access my Synology NAS, without having to worry about IP, port forward, etc. And it's a lot safer.

For Cloudflare tunnel I installed the cloudflared Docker image and configured the tunnel token as needed:

When using Cloudflare tunnel you have to reserve the subnet where your NAS in the tunnel configuration:

Whenever you use Cloudflare WARP client you will have access to your NAS via its LAN IP address or a name if you map it via a DNS A record.