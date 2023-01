My daughter used to have Voda HFC, and network comprised the usual modem - Ultrahub router etc. The router would automatically get the required settings down the line form Voda.

She has now gone to pure fibre (still with Voda) so the old Technicolor modem is now replaced by the 'white box on the wall' 😊. Off that network terminal we still have the Ultrahub router so as to provide wifi.

Can I presume that the ISP settings previously held by the router are now held by the INT unit?