Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone e-sim in Apple watch
David321

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302987 9-Jan-2023 07:47
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

My wife is dead keen on getting an apple watch with cellular capability, but there is a few things she does not know about them yet and with me being the tech guy of the household she has come to me for answers.

 

The thing is I really know nothing about the things myself, I figure what better place to ask than here.

 

1 - I have read the enitre thread on E-Sim's with Vodafone here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=298701 but was wondering if there was any update on when Vodafone will have e-sim compatibility with wearables? as far as I can see there is no update and it is still "2023", but my wife said a Vodafone sales person in the mall told her that it wont be until later in 2023, after reading the thread I just linked I am doubting this as surely someone would have picked up on this and posted it by now?

 

2 - We are on a shared vodafone plan with our mobiles we have two seperate numbers but share our data, I am not sure of the name of of it, but its the type of plan where her number is added to my plan for an extra $20 per month. The vodafone app tells me its "Red+Lite - SIMO" (whatever that means). Will this plan be compatible with an E-Sim in the apple watch?

 

3 - About the watch itself, these are new to me, so what exactly are they? I am guessing my wife can check facebook messages and make and receive calls on this watch if she were to leave her phone at home or something? and importantly her phone number would be the same on the watch as it is on her phone?

 

Thanks all!




_David_

Create new topic
MaxineN
Max
1124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Vodafone NZ
Subscriber

  #3018847 9-Jan-2023 07:53
Send private message quote this post

1. It's still 2023, it will be ready when it's ready.

 

2. Out of market plans are likely a no go, Red+Lite SIMO is old(we could SIM Swap you to eSIM now for the phone, but you'll likely need to move to a plan that will include wearable. We won't know, can't tell you until we're ready to finally announce things).

 

3. It will work as if it's it's own phone with the same number as your main phone, meaning you could leave the phone behind and still get your calls.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
David321

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3018854 9-Jan-2023 08:20
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

 

2. Out of market plans are likely a no go, Red+Lite SIMO is old(we could SIM Swap you to eSIM now for the phone, but you'll likely need to move to a plan that will include wearable. We won't know, can't tell you until we're ready to finally announce things).

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the reply, gutted about the plan being a sticking point, my wife and I get two different numbers and 10g of data to share every month for $50 ($30 for me being the plan holder and $20 to have her number added to it). I have not looked into what plans are available recently but every time I have looked in the past nothing came close to the value we were getting now.

 

To clarify we do not need e-sim on our phones, my wife just want her potential new watch to share her number.

 

I did not consider that only certain plans will have e-sim compatibility, I guess we have to wait (hopefully not much longer) and see.




_David_

alasta
5890 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3018868 9-Jan-2023 09:03
Send private message quote this post

David321:

 

3 - About the watch itself, these are new to me, so what exactly are they? I am guessing my wife can check facebook messages and make and receive calls on this watch if she were to leave her phone at home or something? and importantly her phone number would be the same on the watch as it is on her phone?

 

 

It's a slightly geekier version of what you'd get from a Garmin or Polar watch, so it's largely health and fitness orientated. It will provide daily monitoring of things like heart rate and sleep, and for running and swimming it will track things like distance, speed, cadence, VO2 Max, etc. 

 

It's an extremely useful tool if you're into health and fitness, but otherwise it's not much more than an expensive toy although it will do some cool things like mirroring notifications or controlling audio playback on your iPhone. 



David321

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3018879 9-Jan-2023 09:26
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

David321:

 

3 - About the watch itself, these are new to me, so what exactly are they? I am guessing my wife can check facebook messages and make and receive calls on this watch if she were to leave her phone at home or something? and importantly her phone number would be the same on the watch as it is on her phone?

 

 

It's a slightly geekier version of what you'd get from a Garmin or Polar watch, so it's largely health and fitness orientated. It will provide daily monitoring of things like heart rate and sleep, and for running and swimming it will track things like distance, speed, cadence, VO2 Max, etc. 

 

It's an extremely useful tool if you're into health and fitness, but otherwise it's not much more than an expensive toy although it will do some cool things like mirroring notifications or controlling audio playback on your iPhone. 

 

 

Thanks for the summary, my wife isn't into health and fitness, but I think she wants something that can mimic her phone when she does not have it on her.




_David_

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 