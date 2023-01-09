Hi all,

My wife is dead keen on getting an apple watch with cellular capability, but there is a few things she does not know about them yet and with me being the tech guy of the household she has come to me for answers.

The thing is I really know nothing about the things myself, I figure what better place to ask than here.

1 - I have read the enitre thread on E-Sim's with Vodafone here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=298701 but was wondering if there was any update on when Vodafone will have e-sim compatibility with wearables? as far as I can see there is no update and it is still "2023", but my wife said a Vodafone sales person in the mall told her that it wont be until later in 2023, after reading the thread I just linked I am doubting this as surely someone would have picked up on this and posted it by now?

2 - We are on a shared vodafone plan with our mobiles we have two seperate numbers but share our data, I am not sure of the name of of it, but its the type of plan where her number is added to my plan for an extra $20 per month. The vodafone app tells me its "Red+Lite - SIMO" (whatever that means). Will this plan be compatible with an E-Sim in the apple watch?

3 - About the watch itself, these are new to me, so what exactly are they? I am guessing my wife can check facebook messages and make and receive calls on this watch if she were to leave her phone at home or something? and importantly her phone number would be the same on the watch as it is on her phone?

Thanks all!