Kia ora Geekzone whanau. We have our broadband via Vodafone Unlimited - UltraFast HFC Max (the old Saturn cable network here in Wellington region). It has been good for a long time. However, for a week or so we've been noticing network issues with for example streaming videos from our laptop to our TV but also from my Ethernet connected work laptop and Linux PC. I did the Ookla speed test and it confirmed that the speed was down around 120 Mbps when in theory it should be up to 800 Mbps. I tried to do an online chat with Vodafone support but that got reset a couple of times, probably because of issues with my network connection rather than on their side. I did call them and quickly got put through to a very helpful professional technical support person who advised various steps. E.g

Restart the router (which I had already tried). No improvement. Power off the modem and router, wait 20 minutes, then turn on the modem and then the router. This improved the speed from 120 to around 280-300 Mbps. Switched the ethernet cable to the router from port 1 to port 2 on the modem. No further improvement. Tried a different ethernet cable on the modem. No further improvement.

So questions to you, good folk. Is it reasonable to expect 800 Mbps speed or even anything over 500 Mbps on this HFC cable network? Would I be better off switching to Fibre?

Nga mihi nui / much appreciated

Ron