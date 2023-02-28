Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Partial internet outage 28 Feb 2023 from 8am
#303683 28-Feb-2023 08:29
Hi Team

 

We are seeing what we think is a partial Vodafone outage that started at around 7:57am.  Our basic monitoring of clients firewalls is failing for Vodafone clients (all in Auckland in different parts of the city).  Our system reaches out to those firewalls to check in.  Servers that the same clients have are able to report their health in to us still, which is them reaching out to our systems.  A quick chat with one client advises they are seeing service interruption and VoIP phones are not working.

 

Vodafone status page is not reporting anything at present.  Vodafone network status - check here for possible outages. Vodafone NZ.

 

Is anyone else seeing issues?

 

  #3042990 28-Feb-2023 08:34
Update: Seems to be back online now.




