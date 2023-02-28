Hey folks

I currently have an outstanding fault logged with VF for poor 3G performance and wondering if others share the same issue?

Problem:

During areas where there is no/limited 4G coverage, our phones connect to VF 3G. If the phones shows 3 bars or less, 80% of the time I have no data connections/data timeouts. I have also observed no txting ability with the VF tech on the phone, while pulled over on side of road!

I have also recreated this using a factory reset Samsung A50 on prepaid, as well as on my VF account mobiles (iphone 14s, 12s, Samsung S20s etc).

Problem areas that I have tested are on SH1 from Porirua to Taupo and Wellington to Masterton - But I assume everywhere on fringe of coverage ie not on the main town roads.

End result:

I can't surf the web, stream music or use apps like YouTube music without downloading for offline use, when driving on SH1, even though my phone shows 2-3 bars of 3G. (Either stantionary for >10mins or moving at speed). Speedtest don't work - cant contact server. Drive testing apps don't work and timeout. Calls do work. texting intermittant.

This fault has been outstanding since mid last year and I am getting no where.

Sample screenshot showing bars but no data: ( I have lots of screenshots!)