One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Has VFs 3G network hit capacity and performance issues of late?
jjnz1

#303687 28-Feb-2023 12:57
Hey folks

 

 

 

I currently have an outstanding fault logged with VF for poor 3G performance and wondering if others share the same issue?

 

 

 

Problem:

 

During areas where there is no/limited 4G coverage, our phones connect to VF 3G. If the phones shows 3 bars or less, 80% of the time I have no data connections/data timeouts. I have also observed no txting ability with the VF tech on the phone, while pulled over on side of road!

 

I have also recreated this using a factory reset Samsung A50 on prepaid, as well as on my VF account mobiles (iphone 14s, 12s, Samsung S20s etc).

 

Problem areas that I have tested are on SH1 from Porirua to Taupo and Wellington to Masterton - But I assume everywhere on fringe of coverage ie not on the main town roads.

 

 

 

End result:

 

I can't surf the web, stream music or use apps like YouTube music without downloading for offline use, when driving on SH1, even though my phone shows 2-3 bars of 3G. (Either stantionary for >10mins or moving at speed). Speedtest don't work - cant contact server. Drive testing apps don't work and timeout. Calls do work. texting intermittant.

 

 

 

This fault has been outstanding since mid last year and I am getting no where.

 

Sample screenshot showing bars but no data: ( I have lots of screenshots!)

 

richms
  #3043219 28-Feb-2023 13:35
Yes, 3g is basically useless on vodafone now. I sometimes find that cycling airplane mode will get be back on 4g with 1 bar that works, but it will soon drop to 3g and not work again. They suggest going to a store to get a new sim card if you complain about it because thats probably the quickest way to get off the call normally.




Richard rich.ms

jjnz1

  #3043277 28-Feb-2023 14:16
That's disappointing. Probably why my fault has gone unresolved for soo long.

I have already tried swapping sims - one of their first things to try.

It's a shame that my iPhone can't lock onto 4/5G like you can with Androids.

